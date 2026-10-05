3 booked for assaulting man inside his home in Pataudi

Gurugram: Three men, a father and two sons, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a man inside the enclosure of his house in Rampur village over an old rivalry, police said on Sunday. Following verification of the complaint and medical reports, police registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday. (Representative photo)

According to the complaint, Nand Kishore was cleaning grass inside his house enclosure on September 18 when the three suspects allegedly entered the premises, abused him, and started a quarrel. When he objected, the three allegedly assaulted him and pushed him to the ground.

Kishore alleged that the elder son hit him on the face with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him bleeding, while the father and the younger son allegedly beat him with sticks. The three then allegedly fled after threatening him.

The complainant also alleged that the suspects claimed to have influence in the police department. The victim told police that the three had allegedly attacked him earlier a few months ago as well and that he had submitted a complaint at Pataudi police station.

Police said that the victim was initially taken to S.D.C.H. Pataudi and later referred to Government Hospital, Sector 10, Gurugram, for further treatment. An ENT specialist at the hospital subsequently recorded a mildly displaced fracture of the nasal bones.

The doctor at S.D.C.H. Pataudi later opined that injury No. 1 was simple in nature, according to the police record.

Following verification of the complaint and medical reports, police registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday.

Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing and further action will be taken in accordance with the findings.