3 booked for assaulting man inside his home in Pataudi
Gurugram: Three men, a father and two sons, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a man inside the enclosure of his house in Rampur village over an old rivalry, police said on Sunday
Gurugram: Three men, a father and two sons, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a man inside the enclosure of his house in Rampur village over an old rivalry, police said on Sunday.
According to the complaint, Nand Kishore was cleaning grass inside his house enclosure on September 18 when the three suspects allegedly entered the premises, abused him, and started a quarrel. When he objected, the three allegedly assaulted him and pushed him to the ground.
Kishore alleged that the elder son hit him on the face with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him bleeding, while the father and the younger son allegedly beat him with sticks. The three then allegedly fled after threatening him.
The complainant also alleged that the suspects claimed to have influence in the police department. The victim told police that the three had allegedly attacked him earlier a few months ago as well and that he had submitted a complaint at Pataudi police station.
Police said that the victim was initially taken to S.D.C.H. Pataudi and later referred to Government Hospital, Sector 10, Gurugram, for further treatment. An ENT specialist at the hospital subsequently recorded a mildly displaced fracture of the nasal bones.
The doctor at S.D.C.H. Pataudi later opined that injury No. 1 was simple in nature, according to the police record.
Following verification of the complaint and medical reports, police registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday.
Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing and further action will be taken in accordance with the findings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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