4 cops injured as trans mob attack them, vandalise Gurugram hospital

At least four police personnel were injured and three police vehicles damaged after a group of transgender persons allegedly assaulted police on MG Road near Sikanderpur early Monday and later vandalised the civil hospital in Sector 10 during an attempt to free nine arrested members, police said. The accused have been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 152 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty), and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

“The incident began around 1am when a police team dispersed a group of women and transgender persons suspected of soliciting for prostitution in Sikanderpur,” an officer said. The group allegedly returned, confronted constable Amit Kumar and special police officer Rajender Kumar while they were patrolling on a motorcycle, and assaulted them. Both sustained injuries, and their motorcycle, along with an emergency response vehicle (ERV) that arrived for backup, was damaged, investigators said.

An FIR was lodged at the DLF Phase II police station, leading to the arrest of nine transgender persons. Women police personnel were present while dealing with them. Police said that around 6pm, 10 to 12 associates of those arrested reached the civil hospital, where the suspects had been taken for medical examination before judicial custody. The accused have been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 152 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty), and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the group attempted to free the arrested persons and assaulted officers on duty. “Two police personnel, including constable Joginder, sustained deep cuts on their heads. Two others had bruises from the earlier attack on MG Road,” he said.

According to investigators, the group damaged hospital property, including glass panes, chairs and tables, creating panic among patients, attendants, doctors and nursing staff. An ERV at the site was also damaged. Hospital authorities said they will submit a complaint at the Sector 9A police station. Police said a second FIR will be registered in connection with the vandalism.