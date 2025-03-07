Menu Explore
6 cancer injections worth 7.62L stolen from Gurugram hospital

ByLeena Dhankhar
Mar 07, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Six expensive cancer treatment injections worth 7.62 lakh were stolen from the in-patient department (IPD) pharmacy at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram, the hospital reported. The DLF Phase 3 police registered a case of theft in a sensitive location under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Wednesday, following a complaint by the hospital’s non-medical head, Jatin Negi.

(Representative image) The missing injections include Versavo ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,005), Entherto ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,67,069), Avastin ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,23,506), Erbitux ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,250), Biomab ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,643), and Innonza ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,30,000).  (REUTERS)
(Representative image) The missing injections include Versavo ( 55,005), Entherto ( 1,67,069), Avastin ( 1,23,506), Erbitux ( 21,250), Biomab ( 65,643), and Innonza ( 3,30,000).  (REUTERS)

Negi stated in the FIR, which was seen by HT, that the theft was discovered in February during a routine audit of IPD pharmacy stocks. The missing injections include Versavo ( 55,005), Entherto ( 1,67,069), Avastin ( 1,23,506), Erbitux ( 21,250), Biomab ( 65,643), and Innonza ( 3,30,000). 

Despite reviewing CCTV footage, the hospital has not found any leads, hospital staff said, on condition of anonymity. 

The station house officer of DLF Phase 3 police station, inspector Yogesh (goes by his first name), confirmed that the case has been registered against an unknown person and a preliminary investigation is underway. “We will scan the CCTV footage and question the staff to determine where the medicines were stored. We are conducting an investigation,” said Yogesh.

The hospital authorities did not respond to HT’s requests seeking a comment regarding the theft. 

