673kg marijuana estimated to be worth ₹1.25 crore seized from truck in Gurugram, two held
Police arrested two alleged members of an interstate drug smuggling racket and seized 673kg of marijuana from a truck near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway early Monday, officials said on Tuesday
Police arrested two alleged members of an interstate drug smuggling racket and seized 673kg of marijuana from a truck near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway early Monday, officials said on Tuesday.
Police said the contraband consignment, concealed beneath sacks of plastic granules, was estimated to be worth ₹1.25 crore, and was being transported from Odisha to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.
The suspects were identified as Mohammad Sabir, 34, the truck owner and driver, and his co-driver Mohammad Sanawar, 19, both residents of Rajasthan’s Khairthal district. Police also seized the truck, 767 bags and 15 smaller packages of plastic granules.
Investigators said Rajasthan-based smugglers contacted Sabir to transport the consignment from Odisha. Although he initially offered his driver’s services, the smugglers insisted that he personally handle the transport.
Sabir sought three days to reach Odisha by train, but smugglers paid for his flight from Delhi to Visakhapatnam on October 23.on October 23. He then travelled by road to Odisha, where his truck was waiting.
Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Sabir relieved his driver, took the truck to the designated location to load the contraband and headed towards Bhiwadi.
Acting on a tip-off, a Sector 65 crime branch team led by sub-inspector Arun intercepted the Rajasthan-registered truck near Rajiv Chowk around 1am on Monday.
“The duo had concealed the contraband beneath sacks of plastic granules to evade police checks. They had documentation for the granules,” Sharma said.
According to Sharma, Sabir received ₹2 lakh for each successful trip. “This was his third such trip from Odisha to Rajasthan,” he said.
Police said Sabir had earned ₹4 lakh from two previous consignments and employed Sanawar for a monthly salary of ₹20,000.
Both suspects were produced before a city court and remanded in police custody for 10 days. Police said two teams would leave for Odisha and Rajasthan on Wednesday to trace and arrest others in the network.
An FIR was registered against the duo and unidentified accomplices under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sadar police station on Monday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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