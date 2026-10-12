7 linked to robbery gang held in Faridabad
Gurugram: Faridabad police on early Sunday arrested seven men allegedly linked to an interstate gang involved in house burglaries and robberies after an exchange of fire near Sotai village, officials said
Gurugram: Faridabad police on early Sunday arrested seven men allegedly linked to an interstate gang involved in house burglaries and robberies after an exchange of fire near Sotai village, officials said.
They added that two suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs in the crossfire and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police also seized a country-made pistol, two cartridges, two large knives, two iron rods allegedly used to break doors, two slingshots and 17 marbles from the suspects, investigators said, adding that they are examining whether these items were used in other crimes.
Police identified all seven as residents of Vidisha and Guna districts in Madhya Pradesh.
According to police, the Sector 16 Crime Branch team received input about a planned criminal activity near the Agra Canal bridge and a team was stationed at the spot. When the suspects arrived, police officials signalled them to stop. However, the suspects tried to flee and one of them fired at the police, prompting retaliatory firing, during which two men were injured, police said.
Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Aman Yadav said the seven suspects were apprehended near the Agra Canal embankment, which falls under the Sadar Ballabhgarh police station jurisdiction.
Police said preliminary questioning suggests that the group travelled from Madhya Pradesh to other states to conduct reconnaissance of houses before allegedly carrying out thefts and robberies. The suspects would then return to their home state, which made it difficult for investigators to trace them, officials said.
Police are also probing the group’s alleged role in a theft at a house in Sector 17 on the night of September 19-20. One of the suspects is suspected to have been involved in the incident, according to the police.
Investigators further said that members of the group were recently involved in a theft worth crores of rupees in Guna. One suspect carries a ₹15,000 reward announced by Madhya Pradesh Police, while three members of the group have eight, two and four criminal cases registered against them, respectively, officials said.
Police said they were verifying the suspects’ criminal records and investigating their possible links to other incidents.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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