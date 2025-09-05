88 crore sports complex to come up at Wazirabad by 2026

Gurugram will soon have a sporting hub with the construction of the Rao Birender Singh sports complex in Wazirabad village, being developed at an estimated cost of ₹88 crore. On Wednesday, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya inspected the under-construction site, accompanied by ward councillor Sonia Yadav and senior officials of the corporation to review progress on the project, said officials. The construction is expected to be completed by July 2026.

Undertaken by MCG, spread over 11.07 acres, the state-of-the-art facility aims to provide modern sports infrastructure to athletes and residents. Chief engineer Vijay Dhaka, who briefed the commissioner during the inspection, said the complex would feature three multipurpose halls, a canteen, and an array of facilities catering to both indoor and outdoor sports.

The planned amenities include dedicated spaces for kabaddi, judo, boxing, gymnastics, weightlifting, table tennis, basketball, badminton, lawn tennis, cricket, volleyball, skating, yoga, and a kids’ play area. For fitness and recreation, the site will also offer a walking track, cycling track, gazebos, and an open-air theatre. To ensure proper training support, the facility will house training and preparation rooms, along with staff quarters.

Parking and sustainability have also been considered. The sports complex will include parking for 100 cars and 75 two-wheelers, as well as 14 EV charging stations. Once completed, it will serve as a major sporting and cultural landmark for Gurugram. The construction is expected to be completed by July 2026, officials confirmed.

Commissioner Dahiya stressed the importance of timely completion and adherence to quality standards. “This project must be completed within the set deadline, and there should be no compromise on quality. Once operational, the Rao Birender Singh sports complex will provide Gurugram’s youth with a world-class platform to pursue sporting activities and will give a new identity to the city’s sports infrastructure,” he said.

Kusum Sharma, chairperson of Suncity RWA said, “The Wazirabad sports complex is a long-pending project that has faced repeated delays and multiple design changes since it was first announced by the chief minister in 2016. Although the work was initially slated to begin in 2022, it finally started only in March 2025 after the tender was awarded. The facility is expected to focus on local sports like boxing and kabaddi, with additional amenities such as a roller skating rink and a recreational center. While we welcome the progress, it is disappointing that features like the international-level swimming pool and squash courts were dropped in the revised plan. Residents have waited almost a decade for this project, and we hope that this time it is completed on schedule without further compromises.”

The complex is named in honour of the late Rao Birender Singh, a political leader and former chief minister of Haryana. Once inaugurated, it is expected to emerge as a hub for nurturing sporting talent and promoting fitness culture in Gurugram.