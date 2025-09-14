All Gurugram roads to be repaired and strengthened by October: DC Ajay Kumar

Roads across Gurugram that were damaged during the monsoon will be fully repaired and strengthened by the end of October, said officials on Friday. The repair works will include filling potholes, resurfacing, and strengthening of major and internal stretches to ensure smoother commuting for residents. Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said all departments have been directed to work in close coordination to meet the October deadline. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said all departments have been directed to work in close coordination to meet the October deadline. “Our priority is to provide citizens with safe and quality roads. Every damaged stretch will be restored before the next spell of heavy rains,” he added.

Ajay Kumar was speaking during a review meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini via video conferencing. The meeting assessed progress of post-monsoon road strengthening works across Haryana. Kumar briefed Saini on the current status of projects in Gurugram and outlined the plans for their timely completion.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure timely and high-quality work. “Roads are the backbone of urban life. Wherever monsoon damage has occurred, work must be taken up on priority so that citizens do not face hardships,” Saini said, stressing on accountability and time-bound delivery.

Kumar reported that the public works department (buildings and roads) has prepared an estimate of ₹17 crore for repairing 29 roads covering 23km. Tenders have been floated, and work is expected to begin within the next three weeks. Similarly, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated repairs on 46 roads in Sector 37, spanning 5.25km at a cost of ₹3.25 crore. These works are targeted for completion by October.

In Pataudi, repair of 72 roads covering 13km has been estimated at ₹9 crore, with work scheduled to commence shortly, said officials.

The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) manages 110 roads in the district, of which two in Budhera were affected during the monsoon. Kumar said these would be repaired soon. Under the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), four of six damaged roads in Udyog Vihar have been repaired, while in Manesar, work has been allotted for five of the six stretches identified. One project remains in the tendering stage.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya informed the meeting that the corporation has identified 110km of roads for repair and strengthening. The estimated expenditure is around ₹60 crore. “The target is to fill all potholes by the end of September and complete repair and strengthening of all identified stretches by October,” said Dahiya.