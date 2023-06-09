Man arrested for robbery bid, injuring mother-son duo at high-rise in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police arrested a 40-year-old man on Friday for allegedly entering the seventh-floor flat of a doctor’s family in a high-rise at Raj Nagar Extension. The incident, which took place on June 1, resulted in injuries to a mother-son duo before the suspect fled the scene, according to the police. The police said they have not uncovered any previous criminal history regarding the suspect. (HT Photo)

The suspect has been identified as Pawan Kumar Sharma, an auto driver who also operates a fast-food kiosk in Muradnagar. The police said that Sharma had intended to rob the house but was thwarted by the two family members present.

According to police, the house belongs to Dr Rajesh Gupta, a child specialist who practices in Modinagar. At the time of the incident, Dr Gupta’s wife, Vibha, aged 65, and his son, Viraj, aged 30, were alone in the house. The suspect gained entry into the flat by cutting through the door grill, police said.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Sharma’s son had been treated by Dr Gupta on three occasions. It is suspected that during these visits, Sharma learned that his wife would be alone in the house on June 1, making it an opportune time for him to attempt a robbery and escape with valuables. On the evening of the incident, he managed to enter the high-rise undetected by the guards and proceeded to the seventh floor flat where he gained access to the house. However, he was unaware that the doctor’s son would be present. When he attempted the robbery, the two individuals resisted, resulting in him striking them with a hammer he had brought along,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, ACP (City 2).

“The suspect fled after the failed robbery attempt, and an FIR was filed. Our teams tracked him down using CCTV footage and electronic surveillance. Additionally, we have conducted meetings with the RWA and the high-rise security agency to enhance security measures,” added the ACP.

In response to the incident, the police lodged an FIR at Nandgram police station based on the family’s complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint).