Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Awareness, enforcement and crackdown bring down money duped in cyber fraud by 30%

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 03:38 am IST

However, there has been an increase in the number of complaints which were registered. Around 38,121 complaints were received till November 31 this year in comparison to 36,702 complaints received last year, officials said.

Gurugram: Upto 30% dip has been recorded in the money duped from victims in cyber fraud cases in Gurugram this year, said police during HT Gurugram’s First Dialogue on Saturday

Police said the role of the internet users and bank authorities is crucial (Getty Images/iStock)
Police said the role of the internet users and bank authorities is crucial (Getty Images/iStock)

According to traffic police’s data of December, between January to November this year, Gurugram residents were duped of almost 248 crores as compared to 346 crore during the corresponding period last year. 2,434 arrests have been made and 1,540 FIRs have been registered from January to November this year while 1,658 arrests took place with 1,218 FIRs were registered in the same period last year. At least 84.8 crore duped from victims was put on hold or recovered during this period last year while 54.8 crore could be prevented from being siphoned off by cyber criminals this year.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (cybercrime) while interacting with the residents and RWA members, said that there has been upto 30% drop in the defrauded amount this year as compared to last year.

“However, there has been an increase in the number of complaints which were registered. Around 38,121 complaints were received till November 31 this year in comparison to 36,702 complaints received last year,” Dewan said.

Dewan said that the significant decrease in the defrauded amount is the combined result of increase in awareness among residents through community outreach, continuous campaigns by police, wider enforcement and continuous crackdown.

“Last year, residents were losing upto 34 crore every month which has now dropped to 20 crore to 21 crore this year. Cybercrime is now often being operated by international gangs operating from Dubai, Laos, Cambodia or Vietnam where at least 40,000 Indians are working from call centres to dupe the residents of this country,” he said.

He said, for the first time, this year police have identified and arrested first or second level callers who had contacted victims from Cambodia to dupe them. Money duped from victims is remitted outside the country within hours after layering in form cryptocurrency, he added.

Dewan said the role of the residents, bank authorities is crucial as their alertness and vigilance has been the key to bring down the cybercrime frauds.

The ACP said senior citizens are most vulnerable to cybercrimes as they have smartphones and are still adapting to digitalisation. He urged residents, in case of such incidents, to immediately call the helpline, 1930 or submit their details on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal for quick action and for freezing the money in accounts.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Awareness, enforcement and crackdown bring down money duped in cyber fraud by 30%
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Gurugram has seen a 30% decrease in money lost to cyber fraud, dropping from ₹346 crores last year to ₹248 crores this year, according to police. Despite a rise in complaints, effective community outreach and police enforcement have contributed to this decline. Senior citizens remain vulnerable, urging vigilance and immediate reporting to combat cybercrime effectively.