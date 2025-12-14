Awareness, enforcement and crackdown bring down money duped in cyber fraud by 30%

Gurugram: Upto 30% dip has been recorded in the money duped from victims in cyber fraud cases in Gurugram this year, said police during HT Gurugram’s First Dialogue on Saturday Police said the role of the internet users and bank authorities is crucial (Getty Images/iStock)

According to traffic police’s data of December, between January to November this year, Gurugram residents were duped of almost ₹248 crores as compared to ₹346 crore during the corresponding period last year. 2,434 arrests have been made and 1,540 FIRs have been registered from January to November this year while 1,658 arrests took place with 1,218 FIRs were registered in the same period last year. At least ₹84.8 crore duped from victims was put on hold or recovered during this period last year while ₹54.8 crore could be prevented from being siphoned off by cyber criminals this year.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (cybercrime) while interacting with the residents and RWA members, said that there has been upto 30% drop in the defrauded amount this year as compared to last year.

“However, there has been an increase in the number of complaints which were registered. Around 38,121 complaints were received till November 31 this year in comparison to 36,702 complaints received last year,” Dewan said.

Dewan said that the significant decrease in the defrauded amount is the combined result of increase in awareness among residents through community outreach, continuous campaigns by police, wider enforcement and continuous crackdown.

“Last year, residents were losing upto ₹34 crore every month which has now dropped to ₹20 crore to ₹21 crore this year. Cybercrime is now often being operated by international gangs operating from Dubai, Laos, Cambodia or Vietnam where at least 40,000 Indians are working from call centres to dupe the residents of this country,” he said.

He said, for the first time, this year police have identified and arrested first or second level callers who had contacted victims from Cambodia to dupe them. Money duped from victims is remitted outside the country within hours after layering in form cryptocurrency, he added.

Dewan said the role of the residents, bank authorities is crucial as their alertness and vigilance has been the key to bring down the cybercrime frauds.

The ACP said senior citizens are most vulnerable to cybercrimes as they have smartphones and are still adapting to digitalisation. He urged residents, in case of such incidents, to immediately call the helpline, 1930 or submit their details on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal for quick action and for freezing the money in accounts.