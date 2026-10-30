Changemaker: Turning concern into action for a better Gurugram
Karan Khanna, the 40-year-old Sushant Lok-I resident, spends his own money on cleanliness drives, supports girls’ education by paying school fees, and works to improve civic awareness and help underprivileged families
For Karan Khanna, a 40-year-old resident of Sushant Lok-1, contributing to Gurugram’s development means addressing some of the everyday problems he encounters, from garbage accumulating along roadsides to children whose families struggle to afford their education.
He says he spends his own money to get waste cleared from roadsides and supports the education of girls from financially disadvantaged families by paying their school fees and providing books and other learning materials.
Having watched Gurugram transform from a relatively quiet town into a major urban centre, he believes its progress should also be reflected in cleaner neighbourhoods and improved access to basic necessities.
“Gurugram has progressed tremendously, but we cannot call a city developed when garbage litters its roads, children are deprived of basic education and people struggle to afford even one healthy meal a day. Development should reach everyone, especially those who need our support the most,” he says.
Cleanliness is among his principal concerns. Apart from paying for the removal of roadside waste, Khanna says he conducts awareness drives to encourage responsible waste disposal and greater participation by residents in maintaining their neighbourhoods.
“A clean city is everyone’s responsibility. We cannot complain about garbage and then look away when we see it accumulating around us. I try to do whatever I can to get the waste removed and encourage people to keep their surroundings clean,” he says.
Education, particularly that of girls from low-income families, is another area in which he says he has been involved for several years. His assistance includes paying school fees and providing learning materials to help children continue their education.
“No girl should have to give up her education because her family cannot afford the fee. If we can help a child stay in school, we are giving her a chance to build an independent future,” he says.
Khanna, the founder of Apex Acreages Pvt Ltd, a Gurugram-based real estate advisory and brokerage firm specialising in luxury residential properties.lives with his family who supports his efforts to contribute to the community.
Khanna is also concerned about road safety, traffic discipline and the difficulties faced by economically disadvantaged families. He advocates greater awareness among motorists, better traffic monitoring and rehabilitation support for vulnerable people who beg on the streets.
He believes residents can contribute to improving their city without necessarily establishing large organisations or undertaking extensive programmes.
“Every citizen can contribute in some way. We may not be able to solve every problem, but we can certainly make a difference in the areas where we see a need. I want Gurugram to grow into a cleaner, safer and more inclusive city, where progress is shared by everyone,” he says.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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