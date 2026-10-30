Changemaker: Turning concern into action for a better Gurugram

For Karan Khanna, a 40-year-old resident of Sushant Lok-1, contributing to Gurugram’s development means addressing some of the everyday problems he encounters, from garbage accumulating along roadsides to children whose families struggle to afford their education. Khanna, the founder of Apex Acreages Pvt Ltd, a Gurugram-based real estate advisory and brokerage firm specialising in luxury residential properties. lives with his family who supports his efforts to contribute to the community. (HT Photo)

He says he spends his own money to get waste cleared from roadsides and supports the education of girls from financially disadvantaged families by paying their school fees and providing books and other learning materials.

Having watched Gurugram transform from a relatively quiet town into a major urban centre, he believes its progress should also be reflected in cleaner neighbourhoods and improved access to basic necessities.

“Gurugram has progressed tremendously, but we cannot call a city developed when garbage litters its roads, children are deprived of basic education and people struggle to afford even one healthy meal a day. Development should reach everyone, especially those who need our support the most,” he says.

Cleanliness is among his principal concerns. Apart from paying for the removal of roadside waste, Khanna says he conducts awareness drives to encourage responsible waste disposal and greater participation by residents in maintaining their neighbourhoods.

“A clean city is everyone’s responsibility. We cannot complain about garbage and then look away when we see it accumulating around us. I try to do whatever I can to get the waste removed and encourage people to keep their surroundings clean,” he says.

Education, particularly that of girls from low-income families, is another area in which he says he has been involved for several years. His assistance includes paying school fees and providing learning materials to help children continue their education.

“No girl should have to give up her education because her family cannot afford the fee. If we can help a child stay in school, we are giving her a chance to build an independent future,” he says.

Khanna, the founder of Apex Acreages Pvt Ltd, a Gurugram-based real estate advisory and brokerage firm specialising in luxury residential properties.lives with his family who supports his efforts to contribute to the community.

Khanna is also concerned about road safety, traffic discipline and the difficulties faced by economically disadvantaged families. He advocates greater awareness among motorists, better traffic monitoring and rehabilitation support for vulnerable people who beg on the streets.

He believes residents can contribute to improving their city without necessarily establishing large organisations or undertaking extensive programmes.

“Every citizen can contribute in some way. We may not be able to solve every problem, but we can certainly make a difference in the areas where we see a need. I want Gurugram to grow into a cleaner, safer and more inclusive city, where progress is shared by everyone,” he says.