Christmas cheer lights up Gurugram’s homes, malls and clubs

The spirit of Christmas has spread over Gurugram, with residential societies, clubs, shopping malls, and public places twinkling with festive lighting, music, and child-friendly events. Right from housing societies to shopping destinations, Gurugram has welcomed the festive season with colors, warmth, and group activity, marking the beginning of the year-end festivities that merge seamlessly with the New Year. A decked up Christmas tree at MGF Metropolitan Mall (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Several gated communities, Resident Welfare Associations have organised Christmas fairs that include food stalls, games, performances, and planned Santa appearances. Common areas have been adorned with illuminated Christmas trees, while residents and volunteers distributed gifts and chocolates to children, locals organisers said. “We celebrate Christmas by bringing Santa Claus into societies, distributing gifts and chocolates, and creating excitement for children. Society fairs with food and game stalls help bring residents together beyond daily routines,” said Sunil Sareen, a resident of Sector 102 and joint convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association.

Clockwise from above: A decorated Christmas tree at MGF Metropolitan Mall; Children perform carols at Ambience Mall; The Church of the Epiphany is adorned on Monday ahead of the holiday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Adding a storybook charm to the celebrations, Christmas-themed horse carts have emerged as a key attraction. Nilesh Tandon, who organised two such carts, said the idea was to create joy through simple experiences. “We decorate the horse carts with Santa Claus and a Christmas tree and offer free rides to children and families. Seeing children smile and wave as they ride around is the most rewarding part,” he said.

Festive celebrations have also moved indoors. At Club Vita in DLF 5, Christmas décor and a gingerbread house-making workshop are drawing families and children. The annual event includes festive crafts and interactive sessions, turning the club into a holiday hub. Special games and an art competition have also been planned at Central Park Resorts.

Amit Jindal, RWA president of Vipul Greens on Sohna Road, said Christmas has grown into a key community celebration. “It brings neighbours together, especially children and senior citizens. It’s about sharing happiness and creating memories,” he said.

Malls and high streets across Gurugram have transformed into festive social spaces with themed installations, selfie points, live performances and children’s activities. At Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Christmas décor has been reimagined using vibrant Indian sarees to form a tree-like installation celebrating womanhood, craftsmanship and sustainability.

Retail destinations under Advance India Projects Limited—Joy Gallery, Joy Central and Joy Street—have curated December events including fashion walks, illusionist shows, mascot interactions, Santa’s Workshop on December 24 and 25, a dolphin and starfish interaction on Christmas Eve, and a Christmas Gala Parade on December 25.

Home bakers have also seen a surge in festive demand. Vatsala Arora, a home baker from DLF Phase 4, said orders for Christmas cakes have risen sharply. “Christmas cakes are special because they are slow-baked, rich with dried fruits soaked for weeks, warm with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and full of a sense of nostalgia,” she said.