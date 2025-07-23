Citizens push for DTC buses on Gurugram route

Citizens’ groups from Dwarka Expressway and Gurugram have jointly urged the Delhi government to introduce Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services connecting Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station with key sectors along the Dwarka Expressway up to Gurugram’s Sector 102 and beyond. The proposal seeks the launch of electric buses under Delhi’s green mobility mission, with high-frequency service and peak-hour reliability. (PTI)

The coordinated effort, led by Dwarka forum and the Dwarka Expressway-Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), includes formal letters addressed to Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Delhi transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. The appeal outlines the urgent need for sustainable and reliable public transport on a corridor that has seen exponential population growth, yet remains inaccessible by public buses.

“Hundreds of residents are already living in sectors like 102, 106, 109, 110, 111, and 113, with many daily commuters to Delhi for work and school,” said Anjana Sinha, general secretary of Dwarka forum. “The Dwarka Expressway may be a world-class road, but without buses, it fails the very people it was built for. We are asking for dignity in mobility—safe, sustainable, and affordable commuting options.”

The proposal seeks the launch of electric buses under Delhi’s green mobility mission, with high-frequency service and peak-hour reliability. The groups stress that such services would significantly reduce congestion, pollution, and dependence on private transport, aligning with national climate goals.

Sunil Sareen, deputy convener of DXP-GDA, said the demand is not just reasonable but long overdue. “The expressway was inaugurated with great fanfare, but not a single DTC route has been launched to connect this corridor. It’s like building a highway to nowhere. Public transport must follow infrastructure, or the benefits are lost,” said Sareen.

Ritu Jain, a resident of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109, said, “I have to depend on cabs every day just to reach Dwarka Metro. There’s no affordable alternative.” Similarly, Parag Anand, a resident of Joyville in Sector 102, said, “It’s disheartening to see no bus stops, no bus routes, even though our societies are fully occupied now. The demand is genuine and urgent.”

Despite multiple attempts, HT did not receive a response from DTC to comment on the development.

The groups also offered their support for any feasibility studies or pilot projects the government may wish to undertake to evaluate the proposed routes. “We are ready to collaborate. All we need is political will,” said Sareen.

As civic bodies focus on last-mile connectivity and carbon reduction, residents say this initiative could be a landmark in cross-border public transport integration, benefitting thousands who straddle life between Delhi and Gurugram. The Delhi government is yet to issue a formal response.