CM Saini to unveil key civic, infra projects at Viksit Gurugram Maha Rally

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is slated to inaugurate and announce several major civic and infrastructure projects during the “Viksit Gurugram Maha Rally” to be organised in the city on Tuesday. Officials say projects will target public amenities, urban infrastructure and quality of life, with coordinated arrangements to avoid inconvenience during the event. (PTI)

The event is expected to mark a significant push to Gurugram’s development agenda, senior officials said on Monday while inspecting arrangements related to security, traffic management, cleanliness, stage setup, parking, drinking water and other essential facilities.

Visiting the rally’s venue to review preparations, MLA Mukesh Kumar on Monday said the projects to be unveiled will focus on improving urban infrastructure, public amenities and overall quality of life, giving fresh momentum to Gurugram’s growth as a modern, well-planned and smart city.

“The rally is being positioned as a key platform to highlight the state government’s development roadmap for the district. We have issued directions to ensure that all arrangements are completed well in time and that the programme is conducted smoothly,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar instructed officials to ensure that there is no public inconvenience during the chief minister’s visit, as he emphasised on coordinated efforts among departments for efficient crowd and traffic management. “Special focus has been placed on safety measures and seamless movement in and around the venue,” he said.

With the rally expected to draw a large turnout of residents and party functionaries from across Gurugram, the administration has made public appeal to cooperate with traffic advisories and security arrangements during the event.

The rally, officials said, is aimed at reinforcing the government’s commitment to accelerate development works in Gurugram, while ensuring that growth remains inclusive, planned and sustainable.