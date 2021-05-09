Committees to assign remdesivir, ensure oxygen to patients in home isolation

The district administration formed separate committees on Sunday to allocate remdesivir injections to critically ill Covid-19 patients and ensure oxygen availability for patients in home isolation.

The order issued by the district administration stated that a four-member committee, headed by additional deputy commissioner Prashant Panwar, will scrutinise the applications for remdesivir twice a day and ensure that the medicine is issued to both private and government hospitals in a transparent manner.

As per the directions, hospitals that require this injection can send an email to the committee at remidesivir.gurugram@gmail.com or submit a pro forma in physical form at the office of the civil surgeon.

Two officials at the civil surgeon’s office, Surender Singh and Anil Parmar, will ensure communications between committee members for the meeting and also communicate with the hospitals through email and phone, the order issued by deputy commissioner Yash Garg stated.

The district administration on Sunday also constituted a three-member committee headed by Rajnarayan Kaushik, an IAS officer, to ensure oxygen cylinders are made available to patients in home isolation. For this purpose, private firms, NGOs and the district Red Cross will work jointly and ensure that cylinders are made available, said officials. It shall also fix the rate at which oxygen cylinders shall be made available to patients, said the order issued by Garg.

Apart from delivering oxygen, the Gurugram administration will also distribute Covid-19 kits, containing 15 items such as an oximeter, digital thermometer, steamer, ayurvedic medicines, masks and information booklet, free of cost as a part of the statewide exercise. This is expected to cost around ₹80 lakh, said officials.

At present, there are over 37,000 Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation in the district. The kits will also include allopathic medicines such as azithromycin, paracetamol, and vitamins, said officials. A fund of ₹2.46 crore has been earmarked for distribution of these kits across the state and the order issued by the additional chief secretary, health, Haryana has also directed the deputy commissioners to procure these kits at the earliest.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said, “Workers of health department will ensure that these kits reach patients in home isolation.”