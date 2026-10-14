Construction of flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk to start soon
According to GMRL, the double-decker structure will have a six-lane elevated road on the first level, with three lanes in each direction, while the second level will accommodate the metro viaduct and a station at Bakhtawar Chowk
The construction of a double-decker flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk, which will accommodate a six-lane elevated road and a metro corridor above it, is expected to begin soon, with the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) finalising its design and preparing to shift utilities from the site.
A senior GMDA official said a joint site inspection was conducted at the busy intersection on September 23, during which officials discussed the alignment of the flyover and a proposed underpass that will be constructed at a later stage.
“The design of the flyover and the proposed underpass has been almost finalised by both agencies. The metro corporation has been asked to ensure that the proposed underpass has three lanes in each direction so that traffic movement does not face obstructions in the future. The construction will be undertaken by the metro authorities, and work is expected to start soon,” the official said.
The utilities that need to be shifted include traffic signals, CCTV cameras and a electricity pole.
According to GMRL, the double-decker structure will have a six-lane elevated road on the first level, with three lanes in each direction, while the second level will accommodate the metro viaduct and a station at Bakhtawar Chowk. The design will also make provision for an underpass to be built later by GMDA, connecting Sector 47 towards Medanta Hospital Road. At ground level, two service lanes on either side will facilitate local traffic movement.
The GMDA official said the proposal to construct a flyover at the intersection was first drawn up three years ago. However, during planning for the Gurugram metro corridor, GMRL proposed a double-decker structure, following which the agencies decided to incorporate provision for an underpass as well.
“For now, the flyover will be built, while pillars for the underpass will be erected simultaneously to avoid any problems during its construction later,” the official said.
A senior GMRL official confirmed that the design was in its final stages and said construction would begin soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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