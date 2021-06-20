Covid-19 lockdown extended till June 28, more relaxations announced

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown till June 28 but increased the caps on gatherings from 21 to 50, while corporate offices were allowed to resume operations with full staff strength from Monday.

An order issued by Haryana chief secretary, Vijai Vardhan, on Sunday stated that the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana has been extended up to June 28 to ensure that the spread of the Covid-19 is curbed. The decision to relax the lockdown curbs, which were first imposed on May 3, comes in the backdrop of a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district following the second wave that peaked towards April-end.

As per the order issued by the government, the timing of the shops and malls has been extended, while the cap on the number of people at social functions and corporate office strength were extended, but with strict Covid-19 safeguards. However, educational institutions such as schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed, it stated.

The order issued by Vardhan said that all shops can operate from 9am to 8pm, while malls can operate from 10am to 8pm. The timings remain unchanged. However, corporate offices were allowed to operate with full attendance — up from the 50% strength allowed previously — but will have to strictly follow social distancing norms, the order stated.

As per the previous order, restaurants and bars (including those in hotels and malls) can continue operations from 10am to 10pm, but only at 50% of the maximum seating capacity. Home delivery is allowed till 10pm.

In a significant move, the government also extended the cap on people allowed inside religious places to 50, from the 21 previously allowed. As per the order, the cap on the number of people allowed at weddings and funerals was also extended from 21 to 50. The cap on gatherings in open spaces was also fixed at 50.

As per the orders, clubhouses, restaurants and bars at golf courses are allowed to operate with 50% capacity from 10am to 10pm. Gyms have been allowed to open from 6am to 8pm at 50% capacity.

All production units, establishments, industries have been permitted to operate, as previously allowed.

However, colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries and training institutes will remain closed, the order said. It also directed that spas and swimming pools will remain closed.

Last week, sports complexes and stadiums were allowed to reopen for sports activities, including outdoor sports, except for non-contact sports. However, spectators will continue to remain banned at these facilities, the order stated.

“The deputy commissioners of the districts concerned are hereby directed/authorised to work out the modalities of above mentioned relaxations strictly,” the order by Vardhan stated.

A district administration spokesperson said that all establishments should ensure that social distancing norms are followed strictly. “Strict action would be taken against those violating the norms,” the spokesperson said.

The health department on Sunday said that the district reported eight new Covid-19 cases and two Covid-19 related deaths. The total number of active cases in the district was 218 as of Sunday evening.