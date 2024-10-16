DC directs removal of encroachments from key areas

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav conducted surprise checks of key roads and public areas of the city on Wednesday and pulled up officials over encroachments challenging public safety and hindering emergency services. He directed officials to make areas accessible to residents and visitors during the festive season. Agencies in Gurugram are undertaking anti-encroachment drives to clear public areas in the festive season. (HT Photo)

In a meeting with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Yadav highlighted encroachments on MG Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, Sadar Bazaar, Sector 14 Market, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, and Banjara Market.

“Streets and markets of Gurugram reflect the city’s image. We cannot allow encroachments to tarnish this reputation. Clean and encroachment-free public spaces are critical to maintaining our standing as a global city,” Yadav said.

In the meeting, the DC said several areas have turned hot spots of encroachments, with illegal structures and unauthorised vendors occupying footpaths and key roads. “We will not tolerate situations where shop owners or vendors re-occupy public spaces after enforcement drives. Strict legal action will be taken against those who encourage or facilitate encroachments,” Yadav said.

He also directed the agencies to coordinate and conduct regular drives to ensure cleanliness and orderliness.

“With festival footfall expected to increase, the administration aims to ensure that no public area is obstructed by illegal encroachments, making the city safer and more accessible to all. The safety and comfort of our residents and visitors remain a priority. These encroachments not only hinder movement but can also block emergency responses during critical situations,” Yadav said.