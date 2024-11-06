Delhi man dies in crash with pickup van on Dwarka E-way

A 26-year-old Delhi man died after he ended up hitting a stationary pickup van that had suddenly stopped on the Dwarka expressway near Bajghera on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. Investigators said that the van driver had fled from the spot after abandoning the vehicle. The victim received severe head trauma in the accident, police said (File Photo)

They said that the deceased person was identified as Saurabh Singh, a resident of Palam in Delhi. Police said he worked in an educational firm in Janakpuri. He was travelling to civil court in Gurugram on his motorcycle to bring some documents from a lawyer for the managing director of his firm.

According to police, as soon as Singh crossed the MCD toll plaza at the border in Bajghera and climbed on the elevated section on the expressway, a pickup van driver moving ahead of him suddenly slammed the brakes at about 5.30pm on Monday.

They said Singh could not slow down and hit the rear portion of the van and was badly injured even after wearing a helmet. Investigators said that the van driver had fled from the spot after abandoning the vehicle. Singh received severe head trauma in the accident, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that a crowd had gathered at the spot but none immediately alerted the police control room.

“Meanwhile, Singh’s employer Manoj Kumar Bajpayee was continuously ringing on his phone after not getting any response. Someone from the crowd later picked up the call and informed Bajpayee about the accident following which he rushed to the spot,” he said.

Kumar said that later Singh was taken to civil hospital in Sector 10A along with Bajpayee but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“We are trying to trace the owner to reach upto the driver and arrest him. The van was seized from the spot and the body was handed over to family after an autopsy on Tuesday,” he added.

On Bajpayee’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified van driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bajghera police station on Monday night