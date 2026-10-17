Delhi man who died following road crash cremated without autopsy; kin cry foul

A 40-year-old Delhi man who was injured in what police said was a road accident in Gurugram’s Sector 56 died nearly a fortnight later and was cremated without an autopsy despite his family informing police of his death and raising suspicions of foul play, officials said on Friday. Sector 56 station house officer Sukhpal said police were unaware Gabbar had died at home. (HT/stock photo)

Gabbar Singh, a chauffeur from Delhi’s Mandi, was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near Ghata while riding home on October 1. He was initially taken to Gurugram civil hospital before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief) against an unidentified driver on October 5 following a complaint by his brother, Sanjay Kumar.

Kumar said Gabbar was discharged on October 13 but died hours after reaching home. He alleged that despite informing the investigating officer the following morning, the family was not advised to get an autopsy conducted and cremated him that evening.

The family suspects foul play, citing missing cash, Gabbar’s movements before the incident and the absence of damage to his motorcycle.

Sector 56 station house officer Sukhpal said police were unaware Gabbar had died at home. “Investigators would have ensured the autopsy got done if the family had informed us that they were at home. Safdarjung Hospital gets autopsy done in medico-legal cases on their own,” he said. He said investigators would seek medical opinion on whether his injuries resulted from an accident or assault, and examine CCTV footage.