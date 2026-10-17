Delhi man who died following road crash cremated without autopsy; kin cry foul
Gabbar Singh, a chauffeur from Delhi’s Mandi, was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near Ghata while riding home on October 1. But the family suspects foul play, citing missing cash, Gabbar’s movements before the incident and the absence of damage to his motorcycle
A 40-year-old Delhi man who was injured in what police said was a road accident in Gurugram’s Sector 56 died nearly a fortnight later and was cremated without an autopsy despite his family informing police of his death and raising suspicions of foul play, officials said on Friday.
Gabbar Singh, a chauffeur from Delhi’s Mandi, was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near Ghata while riding home on October 1. He was initially taken to Gurugram civil hospital before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital.
Police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief) against an unidentified driver on October 5 following a complaint by his brother, Sanjay Kumar.
Kumar said Gabbar was discharged on October 13 but died hours after reaching home. He alleged that despite informing the investigating officer the following morning, the family was not advised to get an autopsy conducted and cremated him that evening.
The family suspects foul play, citing missing cash, Gabbar’s movements before the incident and the absence of damage to his motorcycle.
Sector 56 station house officer Sukhpal said police were unaware Gabbar had died at home. “Investigators would have ensured the autopsy got done if the family had informed us that they were at home. Safdarjung Hospital gets autopsy done in medico-legal cases on their own,” he said. He said investigators would seek medical opinion on whether his injuries resulted from an accident or assault, and examine CCTV footage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.