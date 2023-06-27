Gurugram: A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a city resident after implicating him in a false rape case, Gurugram police said on Monday. Woman held for extorting money after filing fake rape case in Gurugram

Police said the suspect, who is a resident of Delhi, was arrested near a defunct amusement park in Sector 29 on Saturday.

Investigators said the arrest took place soon after the victim, a resident of Sector 48, handed over ₹2 lakh and jewellery worth about ₹4 lakh to the woman as extortion money to settle the false rape case, which she had registered against him at DLF police station in Sector 29 on June 19.

As per police, the woman was arrested by a raiding team when she was counting the money while sitting inside a car.

Investigators said the woman befriended the victim on Facebook after which they became intimate and spent time together at a hotel in Sector 29. However, a few days later, she submitted a complaint at the DLF police station, alleging that her friend had raped her at the hotel and had threatened her with dire consequences.

Police said an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation was launched. But it soon came to light that the complainant had threatened the man to pay ₹10 lakh for settling the case.

Investigators said the man also submitted a complaint against the suspect and police instructed him to finalise the negotiations and record the entire conversation.

As per police, the woman settled for ₹6 lakh to withdraw the case. The victim offered her ₹2 lakh cash along with jewellery worth ₹6 lakh.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman had reached Sector 29 from Delhi to collect the money when she was arrested. “The suspect was produced before a court and is under judicial custody”, he added.

