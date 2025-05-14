Developing sectors to get 100MLD more drinking water supply from next week

Residents in developing sectors along the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) will soon receive a major boost in drinking water supply, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) new 100 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment unit at Chandu Budhera set to become operational next week. (Representative image) Officials also said the increased capacity will ease shortages in tail-end sectors and colonies along Golf Course Road. (HT Archive)

The raw water and pumping units have already been tested, and clean water trials are scheduled within the next two days, GMDA officials said. Once functional, the new unit will take the total treatment capacity at Chandu Budhera from 300 MLD to 400 MLD.

“The new plant will be operational by next week. We’ve tested the raw water intake and pumping systems, and are now preparing to test the treated water. All necessary works to make the unit functional are on track for completion,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

According to Verma, the additional treated water will be supplied to sectors 81 to 115 and parts of Old Gurugram through boosting stations at New Colony, Prem Nagar and Rajiv Nagar. “Currently, we supply 100 MLD to these areas. With the new unit, this will double to 200 MLD. The surplus water will also be diverted to the sector 51 and sector 16 boosting stations. We will use a permutation and combination approach to ensure adequate supply across the city,” he added.

Officials also said the increased capacity will ease shortages in tail-end sectors and colonies along Golf Course Road. “Residents of sectors 55, 56, 57 and adjoining colonies will see an improvement in water availability. We’re also working on fixing the pipelines leading to the sector 72 boosting station. Once it’s operational, supply in SPR sectors—particularly sectors 58 to 74—will improve significantly,” Verma said.

Currently, Chandu Budhera houses three 100 MLD units. The addition of the fourth will bring its total capacity to 400 MLD. GMDA also plans to install two more units of similar capacity at the same site over the next two years.

In addition to Chandu Budhera, GMDA operates three water treatment units at Basai with a combined capacity of 270 MLD, bringing the city’s total water treatment capacity to 570 MLD.