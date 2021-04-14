Dhaba owner, cook arrested for spitting on bread

The owner of a dhaba in Sector 12 and a cook employed by him were arrested on Wednesday, after a video in which the cook could be seen spitting on rotis (bread) before putting them in a tandoor, the police said.

The incident was recorded on Tuesday and a case filed after a local news reporter lodged a complaint, the police said.

Satyander Singh, station house officer of Sector 14 police station, said that they received the complaint along with a video in which the cook could be seen spitting on the rotis, with the owner standing right next to him. “Both have been arrested from Al Sofa hotel in Sector 12 and they did not give any clarification why they were doing this. They were produced before the district court and sent to 14-day judicial custody,” he said.

The cook has been identified as Usman Malik, of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and the owner as Mohammad Ibrahim, of Delhi.

The local news reported, who filed a complaint, said, “I showed him the video which was shared on social media but he denied the allegation and said he was close to the rotis but never spat on them. When I asked the owner, he feigned ignorance.”

A case under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, was registered at the Sector 14 police station.