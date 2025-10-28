DHBVN to lay 220 new 11kV feeders to boost Gurugram power grid

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) is laying a network of 220 new 11kV feeders across Gurugram to strengthen its power infrastructure, improve supply quality for domestic and industrial consumers, and meet the city’s rising electricity demand, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, 133 feeders are being installed or expanded in Circle-I, which covers the Old Gurugram area, new sectors along Dwarka Expressway, and Manesar, the city’s main industrial hub. Eighty-seven feeders are being laid or expanded in Circle-II, which includes Sushant Lok, MG Road, South City I and II, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna elevated road, and Tauru in Nuh. At present, Circle-I has 517 feeders, while Circle-II has 711, with over 90% operating on 11kV, officials added.

The feeder-laying work in urban and densely populated areas facing overloading issues is targeted for completion by March–April 2026, while the remaining work across other zones is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, officials said.

DHBVN managing director Ashok Kumar Garg, who also serves as Hisar divisional commissioner, presided over a review meeting with officials and contractors in Gurugram on Monday to assess the infrastructure expansion project. Garg said directions were issued to ensure timely completion of all feeder-laying work. “Inspection should be carried out of all the materials to ensure they are of standard quality. They should be commissioned as per their scheduled timeline so that outage issues due to overloading issues could be mitigated. Besides, new developing areas are also covered properly by an 11kV and 33kV feeder network to address the future needs,” Garg said.

Officials said that overloading in several feeders across old and new Gurugram prompted the expansion. “We have already bifurcated several feeders in the residential areas of the city on war footing this year’s summer as they were facing overloading issues which was triggering outages. The same step was required for the entire city,” a senior DHBVN official posted in Gurugram said. He added that industrial expansion in Manesar and large-scale residential projects in Sohna and along Dwarka Expressway have driven the need for an upgraded network. “Factories are coming up in Manesar. Existing entities have expanded their production capacity in the post-Covid time… These demands could be only met with feeder network expansion,” he said.

Besides Gurugram, DHBVN is expanding feeder networks across multiple districts — 101 in Faridabad, 270 in Rewari, 135 in Hisar, 218 in Sirsa, 145 in Jind, 180 in Bhiwani, and 61 in Charkhi Dadri. Officials said Gurugram’s peak load crossed 2,500 MW this year and is expected to climb further with metro rail expansion and urban development.