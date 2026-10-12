DLF-3 lane in Ggm turns into route for dumping in Aravallis

Gurugram: Residents of DLF Phase-III alleged on Saturday that a residential lane in the area was being used by dumpers and tractor-trolleys for ferrying construction waste for illegal disposal in the Aravallis. Residents claimed the lane is also used to ferry workers to and from an illegal labour camp set up in the protective Aravalli zone (HT)

Residents claimed that the lane is also used to ferry workers to and from an illegal labour camp set up in the protective Aravalli zone.

Residents of V-Block told HT that the movement of tractor-trolleys and rickshaws without number plates is particularly frequent on V-10 lane between 7am and 10am, and again from 6pm and 9pm.

During an HT spot check on Saturday, residents alleged that the lane has been used for years by vehicles bearing no registration plates. However, with the construction of a community centre ongoing in the area, the route has narrowed further.

“These tractor-trolleys without number plates move around Siris Road without fear and come here almost every day. However, their frequency has reduced, possibly because they have also found another route,” a hawker told HT.

Around 8.30am on Saturday, HT observed 15 to 16 auto-rickshaws ferrying workers, reportedly from makeshift labour camps within the protected Aravalli zone.

The spot check also found alleged encroachments, semi-permanent and makeshift structures, and multiple families apparently residing in the protective zone. Several cabs, taxis and private vehicles were parked at the site, while electricity poles and borewells indicated established infrastructure. HT also found tractor-trolleys and pickup trucks without number plates parked outside the structures.

“These tractor-trolleys and rickshaws move continuously, making it difficult for residents to even step out during these hours due to frequent congestion caused by their constant movement. This is also the peak time for office-goers and schoolchildren, adding to the inconvenience and safety concerns. The authorities must take action to address the issue,” said Mohan Singh, a resident of DLF Phase 3.

“This is a serious safety concern for residents living in the lane. The constant movement of these vehicles has become a menace, and during the evenings, we cannot even let our children play on the roadside. With winter approaching and visibility likely to be a concern, the situation could become even more unsafe, particularly for women and senior citizens,” said Reshma Bose, another resident.

The narrow stretch comes under “gair mumkin” pahad (uncultivable hill or mountainous wasteland)” and falls under the MCG jurisdiction.

Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner of the MCG, told HT that FIRs had been registered against some of the offenders apprehended by the civic body.

Earlier on September 16, HT reported that growing mountains of mixed waste in the Aravallis, along with illegal encroachments and makeshift settlements, have been increasing, with little enforcement or surveillance by civic authorities.