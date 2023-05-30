Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Two buses collide on underpass in Ggm, one driver hurt

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2023 12:40 AM IST

A DTC bus driver was injured when a Haryana Roadways bus driving in the wrong direction collided with his bus in Gurugram. The collision resulted in the underpass being blocked for three hours. The DTC bus passengers escaped unhurt, while the Haryana Roadways bus was empty. The Haryana Roadways general manager in Gurugram said an inquiry will be made.

Gurugram: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver was injured after a Haryana Roadways bus speeding in a one-way underpass from the wrong direction allegedly rammed his bus near Mahavir Chowk in Sector 13 on Monday morning, said Gurugram police.

Gurugram, India-May 29, 2023: A DTC and Haryana roadways bus accident at Mahavir chowk underpass, no one was injured in this accident, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 29 May 2023. (Photo/HT)(Pic to go with Debashish Karmakar's story)
Police said the collision took place at a sharp turn on the underpass at about 7.30am, adding that the underpass remained blocked for traffic movement for almost three hours until both the buses were towed away by cranes.

Police said the DTC bus driver, Sukhbir, was trapped on his seat, resulting in injuries as the steering column had collapsed after the front portion of the bus was badly damaged due to the collision.

Police said the passengers on the DTC bus, which had reached the city from Badarpur in Delhi, escaped unhurt. Most of them jumped out of the vehicle in panic after the collision.

According to police, the Haryana Roadways bus was empty and was travelling towards Iffco Chowk from the interstate bus stop to pick up passengers for Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Police said the Haryana Roadways bus driver, working on a contract, had entered the underpass from the wrong side in order to quickly travel towards Iffco Chowk.

Investigators said police teams and officials of the Haryana Roadways immediately reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Haryana Roadways general manager (Gurugram), Vikas Narwal said, “We will carry out an inquiry and take necessary action”.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the DTC bus driver is yet to lodge a police complaint.

