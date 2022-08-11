DTCP puts up public notice across Sushant Lok 1 market
Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday put up public notices in Sushant Lok 1 market, directing shop owners and its association to voluntarily remove encroachments and take corrective action.
Officials said that in case of any violation, they will start an enforcement drive and take strict action against the shop owners, and also issue penalties.
Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the market earlier, and the shop owners and market association was asked to clear the encroachments at the earliest.
“We had expected that all the shop owners would clear most of the areas of encroachments, but that did not happen. Now, we have given them one more chance by putting up notices across the market. If corrective action is not taken, a demolition drive will be carried out,” he said, adding that shop owners should remove all the illegal establishments in the area within a week.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
-
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
-
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
