DTCP seals seven buildings, demolishes under-construction structure in Sector 72
Officials said the remaining unauthorised structures would be demolished after completing the necessary legal formalities
The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) sealed seven multi-storey buildings and demolished an under-construction structure in Fazilpur Jharsa village, Sector 72, on Tuesday for alleged building norm violations.
DTCP officials said the buildings were constructed without obtaining the necessary approvals from the competent authorities.
Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said an unauthorised colony was being developed in the village, with several buildings constructed without permission.
“A demolition and sealing drive was carried out on Tuesday and the enforcement team sealed seven buildings with multiple floors. The construction is unauthorised and the owners have not obtained any licence or permission from government agencies,” he said.
Madholia said the remaining unauthorised structures would be demolished after completing the necessary legal formalities. “The department has been busy over the past few months with licensed colonies but the development of illegal colonies and constructions will not be allowed,” he said.
Meanwhile, the DTCP’s planning wing said on Tuesday that a structural engineer had certified that the five-storey building in Sushant Lok 1, which tilted last week, was safe following corrective measures.
“The structural engineer has certified that the building is now safe as corrective measures have been taken. There has been no further deflection and a raft has been constructed on the plot. The owner of the plot where digging took place has also submitted an affidavit regarding the safety of structure,” said Praveen Chauhan, district town planner (planning).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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