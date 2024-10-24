Eight new FOBs to come up in heavy traffic areas

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to build foot over bridges (FOBs) at eight locations in the city where heavy vehicular and pedestrian movements are witnessed. Pedestrians crossing a busy road in the Jwala Mill area. (HT Archive)

Residents across 20 locations had demanded foot over bridges in their areas, following which the authority conducted a survey, and identified eight locations which require the FOBs on priority. Now, the civic body plans to hire a consultant for preparing a detailed project report for the eight locations. The consultant will provide detailed information about presence of utilities, availability of land, and related issues.

According to GMDA officials, the eight locations that thee have identified are near the Good Earth City Centre shopping mall on Vikas Marg, Artemis Hospital in Sector-51, Tau Devi Lal park in Sector-23, Bhim Nagar Chowk on New Railway Road, Bhim Nagar Chowk on Old Railway Road, Government Girls’ College on MG Road, near GIA House in Sector-14, and near Medanta hospital in Sector-38.

The DPR will be sent to GMDA CEO for approval. “Out of the 20 locations identified by GMDA, a proposal to build eight FOBs at locations where these are urgently required will be put up for approval,” a senior GMDA official said.

Further, GMDA is already working on some FOB projects in the city.

Colonel (retd) RD Singhal, chief general manager (mobility) GMDA, said that work on an FOB construction is underway near Narsinghpur on NH-48 and the steel bridge is under fabrication. The work will be completed by January next year.

He also said that another FOB will also be ready on Golf Course Road near Chakkarpur by January. “The purpose of constructing foot over bridges is to ensure safe and secure movement of pedestrians on city roads. We will soon allot work for the construction of four foot over bridges at Raheja Mall on Sohna road, Sector 14 on Old Delhi Road, near Sheetla Mata temple and CD Chowk on Sohna road. These FOBs will ensure that pedestrian can cross these roads safely,” he said, adding that city residents had demanded FOBs at 20 locations but the authority has finalised eight locations out of these, based on the survey.

Furthermore, the authority is presently constructing an FOB at Narsinghpur on NH 48. It has approved plan to build two more FOBs at Sohna Road. Three more FOBs are currently in the design stage on Golf Course Road, the official said.