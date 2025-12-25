E-rickshaws to be barred from arterial roads to ease Gurugram congestion

Traffic police will step up efforts in 2026 to decongest arterial and sector link roads by restricting the movement of e-rickshaws, citing speed mismatch and recurring traffic snarls, officials said on Wednesday. Traffic police say slow-moving e-rickshaws disrupt flow on stretches like MG Road and Golf Course Road, where limits exceed 40 kmph. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, e-rickshaws, with a permissible speed limit of 25 kilometres per hour, significantly reduce traffic flow on major city stretches such as Golf Course Road, Sohna Elevated Road and MG Road, where speed limits exceed 40 kilometres per hour.

As part of a phased approach, the movement of battery-operated vehicles will be confined to internal roads, with service roads being cleared of e-rickshaws, officials privy to the matter said. The issue was discussed during a road safety meeting of senior traffic officials on Tuesday, where concerns were raised over congestion caused by e-rickshaws near Metro stations, bus stands and major intersections.

“E-rickshaws violating the Central Motor Vehicle Rules by exceeding the passenger capacity of four commuters, carrying extra weight, without a legitimate RTO registration, licences and fitness certificates will be penalised through extensive scrutiny during traffic checks,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan.

Also read: Gurugram driver threatens woman, makes her exit cab over music volume | Watch | India News

Mohan said the rising number of e-rickshaws has contributed to congestion on roads designed for faster-moving traffic. A senior traffic official said enforcement had already been intensified. “Since the last two days, several such drivers have been fined for violating traffic rules and illegally parking their vehicles along metro stations and in unauthorised access ways to roads,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Traffic police data shows that 489 challans were issued to e-rickshaw drivers between December 1 and 22 this year for seating violations, amounting to fines of ₹2.44 lakh. Another senior traffic official said around 900 traffic safety number plates containing driver details have been issued this year. “Through a coordinated effort, the registration data of the number of e-rickshaws in the city at four to five designated registration points is being gathered and updated, keeping in mind the safety of passengers,” the official said.

Also read: Gurugram tightens traffic enforcement for Christmas, New Year | Hindustan Times

As of May 2024, the regional transport authority permitted the registration of 5,210 passenger e-rickshaws and 2,476 goods carriers in the city, though officials said the figures underestimate vehicles operating without licences.

Officials said intensified checks will begin next week, and designated lanes for autos and e-rickshaws may be introduced, based on a trial conducted outside Iffco Metro Station in October.