Faridabad: Man jumps before train with 4 kids after fight with wife

A 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide along with his four minor sons on Tuesday by jumping before a moving train in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, following a domestic dispute over suspected infidelity, investigators said. Police recovered the man’s Aadhaar card and his wife’s phone number written on paper from his clothing. (File photo)

The deceased, a daily wage worker from Sitamarhi, Bihar, lived in Subhash Colony, around 300 metres from the railway tracks where the incident took place. His sons were aged three, five, nine, and 10 years, according to railway police.

The tragic incident came to light at 1.20pm on Tuesday, when the loco pilot of Golden Temple Mail alerted authorities after witnessing the man and four children jump before the train near the railway overbridge on GT Road at Alson Chowk.

Inspector Raj Pal, station house officer of Faridabad Government Railway Police, said the impact of the crash was so brutal that human remains were scattered 100-200 meters after being struck by the train.

Locals, the inspector said, had observed the man and his sons sitting along the tracks for over 30 minutes before the incident. “He had purchased chips and cold drinks for his sons before jumping with them, which several locals witnessed,” SHO Pal said.

Police recovered the man’s Aadhaar card and his wife’s phone number written on paper from his clothing. He had told his wife he was taking the children to a park but instead went to the railway tracks, police said.

The tragedy followed a morning argument between the couple over the man’s apparent suspicions about his wife having an affair. “The wife said he would quarrel even if she spoke to her brother or other family members, suspecting she was speaking to someone else,” Pal said.

Investigators said that the bodies of all five victims have been preserved at Faridabad Civil Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to family members expected to arrive from Bihar on Wednesday.

An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is being conducted.