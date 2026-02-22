F’bad fire death toll rises to 4 as police officer succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Faridabad fire rose to four after a 28-year-old police sub-inspector succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar.

Ravi Kumar was among the first to reach the spot with his team consisting of constable Ajnesh Kumar and special police officer Abhishek in an emergency response vehicle in Sector 24 on Monday evening where the fire broke out.

Kumar along with firefighters Bhuvi Chand and Ranvir had entered Shiv Steel Company while fire raged from one of the five CNC machines when an explosion occurred, injuring them, the constable and the SPO.

The fire spread to Kalka Lubricant Trading Company located in the same premises after which drums filled with industrial grade lubricants and chemicals exploded, injuring 37 people in total.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the Kumar had entered into service in 2022 and was posted in Mujesar police station in Faridabad in October 2023.

“He sustained more than 40% burn injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Faridabad. However, given his condition, he was rushed to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi with seven others,” Yadav said.

Earlier, firefighter Bhuvi Chand, 45 from Rampur Khor village in Palwal, succumbed to his burn injuries at Safdarjung hospital on Friday.

On Thursday, Abhishek Monga, 37, a Sector 23, co-owner of the lubricant shop and his employee Pradeep Kumar, 21, of Sanjay Colony, also died during treatment at Safdarjung and AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi.

At least four victims injured in the incident are in critical condition and are still undergoing treatment at Delhi hospitals.