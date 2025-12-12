Five arrested for assaulting man for feeding chicken momos to cow in Gurugram

Five accused, including a ‘self-claimed’ cow vigilante, were arrested on Thursday for assaulting and threatening a 28-year-old YouTuber Ritik Chandna for feeding chicken momos to a cow for content creation, said police. \Police arrested Ritik Chandna for feeding chicken momos to a cow in sector-56 Huda market near police station, in Gurugram.

The accused were identified as Chaman Khatana, 45, the vigilante from Patel Nagar, Rohit Kumar, 29, of Bar Gujjar, Lalit (single name), 25, of Maruti Kunj in Bhondsi and Teshav (single name), 22, of Jyoti Park.

Chandna, a Delhi university graduate, creates content on YouTube and other social media platforms and he had uploaded the video of feeding chicken momos to a cow during a content creation at sector-56 HUDA market.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the accused reached Chandna’s residence in New Colony on Monday. “They threatened and assaulted him with dire consequences for creating the objectionable content and recorded his video in which he was made to apologise. They then took him to the sector-56 police station,” he said.

Investigators said that it was on Khatana’s complaint that an FIR was registered against Chandna under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Monday and he was arrested.

During the investigation, police came across videos of the assault. On the basis of a complaint by Chandna’s father, another FIR was registered under charges of assault, criminal intimidation and rioting against the five accused at New colony police station on Wednesday night, leading to their arrest, police said.

Meanwhile, Turan said that police have seized Chandna’s mobile phone. “It has come to light that an online competition for eating the most number of momos was going on during which a viewer had asked Chandna to feed momos to a cow,” he said, adding further investigation was going on in both the cases.

Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said that such incidents of vigilantism will be dealt with iron hand and police will take stern action against such elements to uphold the rule of law. “One must approach the police in any scenario instead of taking law in his hands,” he added.