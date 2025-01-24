Gurugram, Gurugram police nabbed five inter-state criminals after a brief encounter here, police said on Friday Five inter-state criminals held in Gurugram after encounter

Two of the accused got injured in retaliatory firing by the police team, the police said, adding that they are being treated at a hospital and will be nabbed after being discharged.

Three country-made pistols, five cartridges, eight empty bullet shells and an auto rickshaw were recovered from the spot, they added.

An FIR was registered at sector 56 police station and police arrested three accused while two injured accused are being treated in hospital, said police.

According to the police, they got information on Thursday night that the five criminals Hoshiyar Khan , Biladin alias Billa , Shahrukh , Mohammad Nasim and Salim alias Shami will come in an auto rickshaw towards the Golf Course extension road to carry out an armed robbery.

A team was formed and when they spotted the auto rickshaw, the policemen signaled the driver to stop the vehicle, they said.

The driver tried to escape by increasing the speed and hit the barricade and police vehicle. The five men got down from the auto rickshaw and started running towards the forest area while firing at the police team.

One bullet hit the bullet proof jacket of Inspector Vishwa Gaurav and another bullet hit the window of the police vehicle, a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

The police team opened fire in retaliation and Hoshiyar Khan and Biladin alias Billa got injured, he said.

A senior police officer said that a total of eight rounds were fired in the encounter, out of which four were fired by the criminals.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had committed another robbery in Gurugram, the spokesperson said.

Biladin alias Billa has five cases of theft lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh while Hoshiyar Khan is facing four cases of theft. Both are booked under Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act, he said.

“The three arrested accused are being questioned while two injured also will be arrested after discharge from hospital,” the spokesperson said.

