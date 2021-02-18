Foetus recovered from drain in Sec 31 private colony

A foetus was found in a drain in a private colony of Sector 31 on Wednesday evening, the police said. A case was registered against unidentified persons, but the police did not divulge the gender of the foetus.

According to the police, they received a call from a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) supervisor, who informed the police of having found a foetus under a drain cover while undertaking sewer cleaning in the area.

Sahil Kumar, the complainant, said that they found the foetus around 4pm on Wednesday and had immediately informed the police control room following which a team visited the spot and recovered it from the drain. “The foetus did not seem like it had been there for long. Someone must have thrown it the same day,” he said.

Karan Goel, the assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday, as a three-day wait period is mandated for an autopsy of foetuses. “The DNA samples will be sent to the Madhuban laboratory in Karnal for forensic examination. Further probe is underway,” he said.

Goel said that the foetus appeared to be around four months old. The CCTV camera footage in the area is being scanned for clues, but no headway was made until Thursday evening. “Sector 40 police station team is quizzing people and scanning CCTV camera footage of the areas to get clues. We are also taking the help of informers,” he said.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 40 police station. This year, this is the second such instance reported, with a foetus being found in Palam Vihar last month, the police said.