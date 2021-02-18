Foetus recovered from drain in Sec 31 private colony
A foetus was found in a drain in a private colony of Sector 31 on Wednesday evening, the police said. A case was registered against unidentified persons, but the police did not divulge the gender of the foetus.
According to the police, they received a call from a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) supervisor, who informed the police of having found a foetus under a drain cover while undertaking sewer cleaning in the area.
Sahil Kumar, the complainant, said that they found the foetus around 4pm on Wednesday and had immediately informed the police control room following which a team visited the spot and recovered it from the drain. “The foetus did not seem like it had been there for long. Someone must have thrown it the same day,” he said.
Karan Goel, the assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday, as a three-day wait period is mandated for an autopsy of foetuses. “The DNA samples will be sent to the Madhuban laboratory in Karnal for forensic examination. Further probe is underway,” he said.
Goel said that the foetus appeared to be around four months old. The CCTV camera footage in the area is being scanned for clues, but no headway was made until Thursday evening. “Sector 40 police station team is quizzing people and scanning CCTV camera footage of the areas to get clues. We are also taking the help of informers,” he said.
A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 40 police station. This year, this is the second such instance reported, with a foetus being found in Palam Vihar last month, the police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters take over railway tracks at Patli station; impact minimal, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footfall remains low for first and second dose vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U-turn ahead of Kherki Daula toll plaza compounds traffic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Penalty collection up at Kherki Daula toll plaza, traffic woes continue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman dies after being hit by car driven by learner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG, Gurujal plan pilot urban forest based on Miyawaki method
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delivery of government schemes remains poor in Gurugram district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram: DTCP asks revenue dept not to register properties without NoC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram: Notices to house owners over illegal use of property
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Constructions on Aravalli land in Raisina razed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leachate from landfill site spills outside boundary, blocks local road access
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram shortlisted for second round of cycling challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to take over 17 project sites after cancellation of licences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire department proposes tech upgrades, new stations to reduce response time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vehicles line up at Kherki Daula toll plaza as payments go digital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox