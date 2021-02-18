IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Foetus recovered from drain in Sec 31 private colony
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Foetus recovered from drain in Sec 31 private colony

A foetus was found in a drain in a private colony of Sector 31 on Wednesday evening, the police said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST

A foetus was found in a drain in a private colony of Sector 31 on Wednesday evening, the police said. A case was registered against unidentified persons, but the police did not divulge the gender of the foetus.

According to the police, they received a call from a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) supervisor, who informed the police of having found a foetus under a drain cover while undertaking sewer cleaning in the area.

Sahil Kumar, the complainant, said that they found the foetus around 4pm on Wednesday and had immediately informed the police control room following which a team visited the spot and recovered it from the drain. “The foetus did not seem like it had been there for long. Someone must have thrown it the same day,” he said.

Karan Goel, the assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday, as a three-day wait period is mandated for an autopsy of foetuses. “The DNA samples will be sent to the Madhuban laboratory in Karnal for forensic examination. Further probe is underway,” he said.

Goel said that the foetus appeared to be around four months old. The CCTV camera footage in the area is being scanned for clues, but no headway was made until Thursday evening. “Sector 40 police station team is quizzing people and scanning CCTV camera footage of the areas to get clues. We are also taking the help of informers,” he said.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 40 police station. This year, this is the second such instance reported, with a foetus being found in Palam Vihar last month, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Protesters take over railway tracks at Patli station; impact minimal, say police

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Farmers protesting against the three central farm laws held a four-hour rail roko agitation on Thursday from noon to 4pm at Patli in Farrukhnagar, to pressurise the central government to repeal the laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Footfall remains low for first and second dose vaccinations

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST
At least 69
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

U-turn ahead of Kherki Daula toll plaza compounds traffic issues

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST
A U-turn ahead of the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Manesar side is adding to the congestion at the toll plaza as a large number of vehicles going towards Gurugram have to wait for commuters from the other side to take the U-turn
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Penalty collection up at Kherki Daula toll plaza, traffic woes continue

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Following the implementation of the digital-only toll collection at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the penalty collected from commuters not using FASTags has increased by four to five times on Tuesday and Wednesday, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Woman dies after being hit by car driven by learner

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:20 PM IST
A 26-year-old woman was killed after a novice car driver allegedly hit her in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG, Gurujal plan pilot urban forest based on Miyawaki method

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:20 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the district administration’s Gurujal society are planning to develop an urban forest in the city using a technique developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, whose methods have been gaining popularity across India
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Delivery of government schemes remains poor in Gurugram district

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Gurugram remains a poorly performing district in the state with regard to timely delivery of services under Right to Service (RTS) Act, as over 37,000 applications related to government schemes and services are pending to be addressed by various government departments on the Antyodaya Saral e-governance platform
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: DTCP asks revenue dept not to register properties without NoC

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) wrote to the revenue department on Wednesday urging that the registration of properties that have been sealed should not be carried out till a no-objection certificate (NoC) is issued by the department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: Notices to house owners over illegal use of property

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to 30 house owners in Palam Vihar and Uppal Southend localities, where residential premises are allegedly being misused to run commercial establishments such as shops, boutiques, offices of property dealers, gyms and clinics
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Constructions on Aravalli land in Raisina razed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The Sohna municipal corporation on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive against at least 10 constructions on Aravalli land in Raisina village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Leachate from landfill site spills outside boundary, blocks local road access

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Leachate from the rear side of Bandhwari landfill site situated on Aravalli land has been spilling outside its boundary on to the adjoining road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram shortlisted for second round of cycling challenge

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Gurugram has progressed to the second round of India Cycles4Change challenge, to facilitate quick implementation of cycling friendly initiatives in response to the Covid-19 outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to take over 17 project sites after cancellation of licences

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The department of town and country planning(DTCP) has decided to take over 17 commercial and residential project sites after their licences were cancelled due to non-payment of external development charges(EDC), incomplete works, apart for other reasons in the last one year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Fire department proposes tech upgrades, new stations to reduce response time

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST
In a bid to reduce response time, officials have proposed to install GPS trackers in all fire tenders and link them to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) integrated command control centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vehicles line up at Kherki Daula toll plaza as payments go digital

By Leena Dhankhar and Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A traffic jam stretching for more than a kilometre was witnessed at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) during the morning peak hours on Tuesday, as all toll plazas in the country switched to digital-only payments through FASTags
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP