Forest department steps up measures to prevent Aravalli fires

The forest department has tightened its enforcement to prevent fire incidents in the Aravalli hills across Gurugram and Nuh, officials said on Thursday. The department is also working in coordination with the fire department. (HT)

According to officials, the department is working on a coordinated response system for the ecologically sensitive region. All water bodies in the forest have been ensured to remain adequately filled, while water tankers have been kept on standby to respond swiftly to any fire outbreak. The department is also working in coordination with the fire department.

South Haryana chief conservator of forests Subhash Yadav told HT, “We had hardly any incident of fire this year. We have made sure that if we get fire tenders if any fire erupts and we have also been coordinating with the fire department. We have adequate water tankers within close range to control any fire incident.”

Haryana forest minister Rao Narbir Singh told HT that protecting the Aravalli ecosystem remains a priority. “The department has taken proactive measures, including ensuring water availability, deploying field teams, and maintaining close coordination with the fire department so that any fire incident can be controlled quickly,” he said.

The Aravalli hills act as a natural barrier against desertification and play a critical role in controlling dust pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). The ranges are home to rich biodiversity and require constant monitoring, especially during peak summer months.

Environmentalists have welcomed the measures but have also called for strengthening long-term infrastructure. Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist said, “The department’s readiness on the ground is important, but they should also have their own dedicated fire tenders to douse fires quickly, especially in remote forest areas.”

Officials said field staff have been instructed to remain vigilant, with rapid response systems in place to detect and contain fires at an early stage.

Last week, isolated fire incidents were reported in the Aravalli ranges of both Gurugram and Nuh, including a blaze near Tikli village in Gurugram that took several hours to control, and another fire was reported near Indri village in Nuh, where locals and the fire department prevented the fire from spreading further.

With preventive measures, resource deployment, and coordination mechanisms in place, officials said that fire-related risks in the region can be effectively managed.