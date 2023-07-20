Gurugram: Four suspects, including two students, were arrested from a hostel in Delhi’s Paharganj area on Wednesday for critically injuring a man by allegedly opening fire at Khoh village in IMT Manesar, Gurugram police said on Thursday. Four held for opening fire at man to seek revenge for assault

Investigators said the prime suspect, identified as Omkar Shukla, had called his close friend Mohit Kumar from Bihar’s East Champaran district to murder Dishant (22) for assaulting him in a prior incident.

As per police, the shooting incident had taken place at about 8.30pm on Monday, when Dishant was sitting in his father’s grocery shop.

Police said Dishant sustained a bullet injury in the neck and the doctors at a private hospital in Sector 90 had to perform a surgery to save his life.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the arrested suspects were identified as Omkar Shukla, Mohit Kumar, Saurabh Kumar and Aniket Kumar Shukla, all hailing from East Champaran and aged between 18 to 20 years.

“Omkar was in Khoh on the night of July 11 to meet a girl clandestinely when Dishant spotted them and called his village friends. They assaulted Omkar and he fled the spot to save his life. Infuriated by the turn of events, Omkar decided to take revenge and planned to murder Dishant,” the ACP said.

ACP Dahiya said Omkar, after returning to his rented accommodation in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area, contacted Mohit in East Champaran.

“He asked Mohit to arrange a pistol and come to Delhi to murder Dishant. Mohit arranged a country-made semi-automatic pistol and three bullets from a person in East Champaran for ₹35,000 which was yet to be paid and reached Delhi on the night of July 16. Omkar also roped in two more friends — Saurabh and Aniket — from Noida,” the ACP said.

ACP Dahiya said the four suspects reached Khoh on two motorcycles the next morning to execute their plan but could not find Dishant in the grocery shop. “They waited all day and when Dishant came to the shop at night, Mohit and Saurabh opened fire at him with the motive to kill him but failed,” he said.

Investigators said the four suspects fled the spot after the incident and took shelter in a hostel in Paharganj, where a few of their friends were staying but they did not have an inkling about the crime they had committed. They said Omkar was preparing for competitive examinations while staying in Mukherjee Nagar, while Mohit was pursuing a diploma course from a college in East Champaran. The two other suspects were working in a mobile phone manufacturing firm in Noida.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from Dishant’s grandfather Deep Chand (76), under Section 34 (common intention) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station on Tuesday, police said.

