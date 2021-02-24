IND USA
gurugram news

GMCBL to start trial run of special bus service for women

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has decided to conduct trial runs of the women’s special bus service and assess the response before restarting the service in the city, officials said on Wednesday
By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has decided to conduct trial runs of the women’s special bus service and assess the response before restarting the service in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

According to GMCBL, the department is planning to restart the women’s special bus service once again after colleges reopen completely.

“We have not started the women’s special bus service even after the end of the lockdown because we did not get sufficient number of passengers. These buses ran on lesser capacity even before Covid-19 pandemic, and we incurred losses. We have now decided to conduct a trial run of these buses once colleges and office complexes open up a little more so that we can cater to more passengers,” said Jai Parkash, assistant manager for route planning, GMCBL.

He said that if the trial runs are successful with enough number of passengers using the bus service, then the city bus authority will restart the service. However, the official could not give a date as to when the trial run would start.

The women’s special bus service, which started in November 2019, was halted during the lockdown imposed last year in March due to Covid-19 pandemic. The bus service, which had female conductors and drivers, was started with the aim of providing a safe transportation service to women, connecting busy hubs like Metro stations with newer and older parts of the city. The bus followed a route from Huda City Centre Metro station till Gurugram railway station, as several girls’ schools and women’s colleges are located along the route.

While most bus services have restarted since the end of the lockdown, the women’s special service is yet to resume.

The city bus services are available on 24 routes with 153 buses. On Monday, a route 902 was introduced to cater to public commuting within Faridabad, which follows the route from NIT Bus Stand to Bata Metro Station and back to NIT Bus Stand (Mudrika) Via Hardware Chowk, Bata Metro Station, Hardware Chowk, Dabua Colony, Hanuman mandir and KL Mehta College. The bus service starts at 7.15am from NIT Bus Stand and the last bus leaves at 7.35pm.

gurugram news

Court awards life imprisonment to mother, son for dowry death

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
A local court awarded life imprisonment to a man and his mother on Wednesday after finding them guilty of murdering a 24-year-old woman in 2016 over dowry
gurugram news

Warmest day of year so far, visibility up in early hours as severity of fog decreases

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The city experienced its warmest day of the year so far on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature touching 31 degrees Celsius during the day
gurugram news

AIMTC distances itself from truckers’ strike but local transporters to participate

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) — an umbrella body of transporters across the country — on Wednesday distanced itself from the proposed truckers’ strike on February 26 and said that it has submitted its demands to the government and given it a time period of 14 days for consideration
gurugram news

Air pollution higher this winter than previous year, finds report

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:13 PM IST
A report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), comparing air pollution levels between the winter of 2020 with that of the previous year, has revealed that average air pollution was higher this winter in the city
gurugram news

DTCP to create a database of affordable housing projects in city

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A database of residential units and housing projects being developed under the affordable category will be created by the department of town and country planning (DTCP), which, on Wednesday, issued notices to 36 developers, seeking details of 95 such projects they are involved with in the city
gurugram news

Man kills woman over insecurities in polyamorous relationship

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A man allegedly smothered a married woman he was having an extramarital affair with to death on February 19 after her husband left for work in Sector 50, the police said on Wednesday
gurugram news

gurugram news

Teachers apprehensive of learning gaps among students

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:07 PM IST
As primary school students of classes 3 to 5 returned to classrooms on Wednesday, many teachers found acute problems of learning gaps among students
gurugram news

Students of grades 3-5 return to classrooms, lack of distancing a concern

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Over 40% of the students in classes 3 to 5 in government schools returned to their classrooms on Wednesday after almost 11 months of online education
gurugram news

Trio held for duping people on pretext of selling mortgaged properties

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The police arrested three people over the last week for allegedly duping several people of crores of rupees on the pretext of selling mortgaged properties, over the last few months
gurugram news

Private schools remain divided on issue of reopening for junior classes

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Schools in the city were divided on reopening for students of classes 3 to 5 with some parents expressing concerns over another surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in other parts of the country
gurugram news

Govt schools gear up to welcome students of classes 3 to 5

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Students of classes 3 to 5 are set to resume in-person classes from Wednesday, with government schools taking measures to handle the full strength of students in view of the ongoing pandemic
gurugram news

Parents of private schools protest against ‘unreasonable’ fee collection

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Over 100 parents from at least five prominent private schools of the city protested at the Mini Secretariat on Tuesday against alleged overcharging of tuition fees by the school authorities, with most of them complaining that students’ full access to online classes have been blocked after they objected to paying the fees
gurugram news

Turnout for first dose vaccination drive drops to 28.5%

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The turnout of front-line workers for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine declined to 28
gurugram news

DTCP demolishes illegal tenements in Saraswati Kunj colony

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) carried out a demolition drive in Saraswati Kunj colony located along the Golf Course Road on Tuesday, in which 200 tenements were demolished
