GMDA annual meet on Friday; water treatment, roads on agenda

Gururgam: The Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will hold its 10th annual meeting on Friday evening. The meeting will be chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discuss the status of ongoing projects.

Senior GMDA officials said that approvals will be sought for several infrastructure projects, and budgets for the current and previous financial years assessed.

According to the tentative agenda, the authority will put up several key projects for approval like building 7.5 metres wide service roads on both sides of the Dwarka expressway. Apart from this, a proposal to acquire land along the Central Peripheral road, which connects the national highway and Dwarka expressway, will be discussed. A pilot project to install a floating solar plant at the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant is also part of the agenda.

Revised administrative approval will be sought for upgrading the SPR Road connecting Faridabad Road and National Highway 48. The authority also plans to get approval for implementing the Centralised Water Management system on more water pipelines in the city.

Approval will be sought for implementing phase two of the citywide CCTV-based traffic management system. The authority also plans to take up the work for providing and laying master storm water drainage in Sectors 68 to 80, Sector 37C and 37D, and Sectors 112 to 115.

Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA chaired a meeting on Wednesday with senior government officials on improving traffic management and discussed measures for improvement. “We are working towards improved vehicle traffic management and chalking out measures to enhance safety on roads and offer ease of commute to residents. Issues pertaining to traffic signals, signage, wrong parking, encroachments, road repairs, street lights, among others are being monitored by concerned departments,” he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is building multi-level parking lots in Sadar Bazar, Kaman Sarai, and Court Complex, the meeting noted. The GMDA is also introducing the concept of on-street parking in Sector 44 under its Smart Parking project.

Better street lighting was also discussed in the meeting to aid CCTV surveillance and improve number plate recognition during night time.The MCG, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been directed to work on proper illumination of city roads, GMDA officials informed.

“The road safety audit of 27 accident prone locations in Gurugram has been carried out by the GMDA and traffic police. Signage, cat’s eyes, reflectors, speed breakers, bollards, and spring posts, will be installed to increase road safety measures,” Rajpal added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON