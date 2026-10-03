GMDA floats ₹776 crore SPR elevated road project tender, CM holds project review
Gurugram:The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday floated a tender for construction of the first phase of the elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to the Dwarka Expressway cloverleaf on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, officials said
Gurugram:
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday floated a tender for construction of the first phase of the elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to the Dwarka Expressway cloverleaf on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, officials said.
The 4.23km elevated road will be constructed at a cost of ₹776 crore under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The project is expected to be completed within 30 months from the date of allotment of the work, GMDA officials said.
The elevated road is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks at major intersections in sectors 69, 70, 71/72, 70/75, 71/74, 75/75A and 74/74A, the authority said. Traffic studies and population projections carried out by GMDA indicate that the junctions will require grade separation within the next 10 years as hourly traffic is expected to exceed 10,000 car units.
GMDA chief engineer Pravin Chaudhary said the authority plans to construct a four-lane elevated corridor in each direction between Vatika Chowk and NH-48. The design also includes 3+3-lane primary service roads and 2+2-lane secondary service roads.
“The elevated road will also have second-level access roads for commuters towards the Sector 75 and 75A roads and another access road towards Tulip Chowk. This road will allow seamless movement of vehicles between the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Sohna Road and also reduce congestion on the existing stretch,” Chaudhary said.
The elevated road will have multiple ramps, loops and surface-level U-turns to facilitate signal-free movement. The last date for submission of bids is November 18, officials said.
GMDA officials said the SPR project was also discussed during a review meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the PWD Guest House in Gurugram on Friday.
GMDA CEO PC Meena said the second phase includes a grade-separated dynamic interchange at Vatika Chowk, while the third phase envisages an 8.5km elevated corridor from Vatika Chowk to Ghata. Detailed project reports for both phases are under preparation, he added.
To be sure, in March this year the authority had floated a tender for the project at the cost of ₹755 crore, however, it was cancelled later in June as the state government had wanted changes to be incorporated in the request for proposal (RFP) document.
During the meeting, Saini directed officials to expedite work on the Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital, with civil works scheduled for completion by December, and prepare for its early operationalisation.
He also directed officials to strengthen Gurugram’s drainage network and called for more rainwater harvesting structures and the creation of large ponds and drainage provisions in green belts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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