GMDA floats ₹88 lakh tender to repair Daultabad rail overbridge road

The Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) has floated a tender for special repair of the road over the Daultabad rail overbridge near the Gurugram railway station, with ₹88 lakh earmarked for recarpeting, stair repairs and installation of safety measures, officials said. The work will have to be completed within five months from the date of allotment. Bitumen laying, lane marking and fixtures planned; drain work and road fixes nearby aim to ease congestion on key link to Dwarka Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The Daulatabad overbridge, which connects the Dwarka expressway with Old railway road, is among the most congested roads in the city. Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said the tender covers repair of the road surface, stairs connecting the ROB to surface roads on both sides and installation of traffic safety equipment.

“An amount of ₹88 lakhs will be spent on special repair of the Daultabad overbridge. The work will have to be completed in five months from the date of allotment of work. The repair is part of the overall efforts to improve the congested roads and area around the Gurugram railway station,” he said.

GMDA officials said roads around the Gurugram railway station area are being upgraded to ensure smoother movement of traffic and pedestrians. The special repair will include laying of bitumen, lane marking and installation of fixtures on the road. “The special repair will include laying of bitumen and marking of lanes and installing other fixtures in the road. We will ensure that the work is completed within timelines,” Godara said.

Apart from the overbridge repair, officials said a damaged section of Daultabad road near Dwarka expressway is also being repaired and drains are being constructed along this stretch. They added that traffic movement on the entire stretch is expected to improve once the works are completed. “The authority has also mooted construction of elevated roads in Old Gurugram and is also planning to reconstruct the Basai road from Bassi Chowk to Old Gururgam and further upto Iffco Chowk to reduce congestion in the city,” officials said.