GMDA floats single tender for Basai WTP

Two weeks after the Haryana government refused to approve the separate tenders for construction of a water treatment plant (WTP) and storage tanks at Basai, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday said that it has floated a single tender for execution of this project and the bid will be opened on October 28. The tender floated by the authority includes construction of a 100 MLD water treatment unit and two large storage tanks with the capacity of 360 kilolitre each, said a senior GMDA official. Earlier on September 12, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini did not approve the separate tenders floated by GMDA.

“The authority has floated a tender for ₹166 crore to construct the WTP and storage tanks. A single tender has been floated to ensure that large companies with expertise in such projects also come forward to bid for such projects. This will ensure that such projects are executed timely as smaller firms have comparatively lesser technical and financial ability to take up complex projects,” the senior GMDA official said, adding that this project will be constructed over 77 acres of land of the authority at Basai.

Earlier on September 12, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini during a high powered purchase committee meeting of the Haryana government had cited irregularities in the tender process, and did not approve the separate tenders floated by GMDA, following which the authority decided to combine the works and float a single tender.

The separate tenders floated by GMDA had estimated the cost of construction of WTP and tanks at ₹89 crore and ₹98 crore respectively, which totals to ₹187 crore. Four firms had submitted bids for construction of the plant while six firms had come forward to construct the tanks.

“This exercise will be repeated and firms will have to submit fresh bids to be considered for this combined tender,” said a senior official.

GMDA floats tender for STP at Dhanwapur

The GMDA on Tuesday also floated a tender for constructing a sewage treatment plant (STP) of 100 MLD capacity at Dhanwapur. A senior GMDA official said that this STP will be constructed at a cost of ₹166 crore and the contractor will have to complete the work in two years from the date of award of work.

The authority on Tuesday also said that it has floated a tender for constructing a STP and main pumping station at Behrampur with 100 MLD capacity. The cost of constructing this STP will be ₹191 crore.

A senior GMDA official said that interested companies can submit the tenders till October 27. This plant will also have technology to generate electricity through gas, which will be used to run the plan. The contractor, who gets the project will have to maintain it for ten years and work must be completed in two years.

Baharampur at present has two sewer treatment plants with a capacity of 170 MLD.