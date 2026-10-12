GMDA identifies 27 roads for repair under ‘30-day challenge’

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has identified 27 road stretches for upgradation under the Haryana government’s “30-day challenge” launched on October 8, officials said on Sunday. The challenge includes recarpeting and upgrading road infrastructure of 100 roads across the city by November 7 (Photo for representation)

The challenge includes recarpeting, installing streetlights, adding lane markings and clear signage on 100 key roads across the city by November 7.

Officials said 27 of the 100 roads have been identified. They added that under the project, 20 master roads will undergo comprehensive repairs while seven key roads will be developed into “iconic” roads.

According to GMDA officials, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) are carrying out work in their respective jurisdictions.

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA said: “The work includes pothole repair, road resurfacing and paving, and installation of streetlights and traffic infrastructure. The roads will also have boards to provide information to residents. We plan to improve signage and make roads safe and convenient for motorists and pedestrians,” he said.

The 20 master roads include the stretch from GCR to Ghata, Medicity Road, the sector 75/76 dividing road, the Ardee City to Ambedkar Road stretch, the road connecting Ambedkar Road to Mayfield, dividing roads of sectors 50/51, 65/66 and 51/57, and the Rezang La Chowk to the Delhi border stretch.

Other roads include the dividing roads of sectors 30/31, 32/39, 39/40, 30/41, 45/46 and 46/47, besides the Sector 21/22 Road, the stretch from Signature Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk (in two parts), Rampura Road in sectors 85 and 86, and dividing roads in Sectors 75/75A and 75/76.

The seven roads developed as iconic roads will have improved streetscapes and public amenities, including designated smoking zones, strict enforcement of no-smoking areas, and enhanced monitoring, Godara said. “In the next 30 days we are working to transform city roads,” he added.

The seven key roads include MG Road (IFFCO Chowk to Sikanderpur Metro Station), the sector 27/28 dividing road, the sector 27/43 dividing road, the Signature Tower to Millennium City centre stretch, Sanath Road, AIT Chowk to Sikanderpur metro station stretch, and the Sikanderpur metro station to Cyber Hub stretch.

GMDA stated that as per directions of CEO PC Meena, tenders for the repairs had been issued.