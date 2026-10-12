GMDA identifies 27 roads for repair under ‘30-day challenge’
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has identified 27 road stretches for upgradation under the Haryana government’s “30-day challenge” launched on October 8, officials said on Sunday
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has identified 27 road stretches for upgradation under the Haryana government’s “30-day challenge” launched on October 8, officials said on Sunday.
The challenge includes recarpeting, installing streetlights, adding lane markings and clear signage on 100 key roads across the city by November 7.
Officials said 27 of the 100 roads have been identified. They added that under the project, 20 master roads will undergo comprehensive repairs while seven key roads will be developed into “iconic” roads.
According to GMDA officials, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) are carrying out work in their respective jurisdictions.
Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA said: “The work includes pothole repair, road resurfacing and paving, and installation of streetlights and traffic infrastructure. The roads will also have boards to provide information to residents. We plan to improve signage and make roads safe and convenient for motorists and pedestrians,” he said.
The 20 master roads include the stretch from GCR to Ghata, Medicity Road, the sector 75/76 dividing road, the Ardee City to Ambedkar Road stretch, the road connecting Ambedkar Road to Mayfield, dividing roads of sectors 50/51, 65/66 and 51/57, and the Rezang La Chowk to the Delhi border stretch.
Other roads include the dividing roads of sectors 30/31, 32/39, 39/40, 30/41, 45/46 and 46/47, besides the Sector 21/22 Road, the stretch from Signature Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk (in two parts), Rampura Road in sectors 85 and 86, and dividing roads in Sectors 75/75A and 75/76.
The seven roads developed as iconic roads will have improved streetscapes and public amenities, including designated smoking zones, strict enforcement of no-smoking areas, and enhanced monitoring, Godara said. “In the next 30 days we are working to transform city roads,” he added.
The seven key roads include MG Road (IFFCO Chowk to Sikanderpur Metro Station), the sector 27/28 dividing road, the sector 27/43 dividing road, the Signature Tower to Millennium City centre stretch, Sanath Road, AIT Chowk to Sikanderpur metro station stretch, and the Sikanderpur metro station to Cyber Hub stretch.
GMDA stated that as per directions of CEO PC Meena, tenders for the repairs had been issued.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.