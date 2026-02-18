GMDA plans 33 access points on Netaji Subash Road to ease snarls

To streamline traffic along the metro construction corridor between Millennium City Centre and Hero Honda Chowk, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to close 12 existing entry and exit points on Netaji Subash Chander Marg and create 33 new access points near junctions to route vehicles via service roads instead of allowing direct entry to the main carriageway, officials said. Key cuts near Sectors 39, 44, 46, 47 and Jharsa to close. Plan aims to route vehicles via service roads and reduce congestion on the main carriageway. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

GMDA officials said a joint survey with the traffic department led to the decision to carry out engineering interventions to ensure smoother vehicle movement during construction on the stretch. The changes will be executed by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), which has been asked to implement the closures and new access points within the next 15 days.

Officials said the survey found 12 direct access points from neighbouring sectors and villages connecting to the main road that slowed traffic. It also identified the need for 33 new access points to enable vehicles to enter the main road through service roads, preventing direct entry and improving flow. Service roads on both sides will also be made fully functional to expand the road’s carrying capacity.

Under the plan, access points to be closed include those near the GMDA office in Sector 44, Greenwood City in Sector 46, Unitech Cyber Park in Sector 39, in front of Cyber Park in Sector 46, and three access points in Jharsa village. The main road divider in front of Sector 39 will also be closed. In Sector 47, near the petrol pump, the direct exit from the main road coming from the State Vigilance will be closed and replaced with an exit via the service road.

“Metro construction is underway on Netaji Subhash Chandra Marg and each lane of the main road is being barricaded. After 100 percent barricading, traffic pressure on the main road will increase. Traffic will be diverted to the service road so that drivers do not face any difficulty in commuting. GMRL has been asked to create 33 new entrances and exits and close 12 cuts on this road,” said Amit Godara, Executive Engineer, GMDA.

As part of the Old Gurugram metro project, GMRL has awarded a contract for a 15.5-km metro route in the first phase, including a 7.5-km stretch on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg. Around 20 percent of the road has already been barricaded for construction. The corridor carries about 70,000 vehicles daily.