GMDA start repairing damaged roads after monsoon damage

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said that it has started the work to repair the roads, particularly potholes, which were damaged during the rain recently. As per the authority potholes have been filled at 50 locations and they are working to repair the damaged roads in the entire city by the end of this month. As per GMDA officials, their teams have repaired 50 potholes in the city.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also said that work to repair roads have been taken up and major damaged stretches are being repaired on priority.

The recent spells of rain that have happened in the last one month have caused heavy waterlogging and damaged several roads in the city. The condition of the roads brought protests by people against the authorities and government.

Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer, GMDA said that teams have been mobilised to repair the road with substrate material, concrete and cold bitumen. “The repair work has been repeatedly hindered due to rain but we have now mobilised teams to repair the damaged roads. In the last two days, the rain has abated and it has helped us to repair potholes at 50 locations,” he said.

As per GMDA officials, their teams have repaired potholes on sector dividing road 33/34, sector dividing road 49/50, sector dividing road 69/70, sector 70/70A, sector 21/22 T point, Sushil Aima road, Sheetla Mata road, Railway road, Basai road, Daultabad Flyover, Ashik Vihar to Palam Vihar extension and several other roads.

“We are also using dry cement mixed with substrate to repair potholes at several locations as there is apprehension that water will not allow material to settle down. Also the repair is carried out while traffic is moving which makes things difficult,” said Dhankhar, adding that the plan is to first repair the damaged stretches, and later take up the upgradation work of roads, when the rain stops finally.

Meanwhile, NHAI on Thursday stated that the authority has mobilised teams to repair the damaged stretches and potholes to ensure safe travel for commuters. “We have mobilised teams to repair the damaged stretch between Hero Honda chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. The repair work at Bilaspur chowk has also been taken up but due to rains bituminous repair will be taken up later,” said a senior NHAI official.