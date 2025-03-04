GMDA to check land use approvals at 130 sites in Gurugram

The Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday constituted three teams to review the status of change of land use permission (CLU) granted by the authority, and to inspect the project sites where such permission was granted. Land owners can apply for CLU on the online portal of the authority, and it is vetted by the town planning wing of the GMDA. (HT Photo)

The directions were issued by district town planner, GMDA, who said that around 130 sites where CLU permission was granted will be inspected to ensure that construction and related development is being carried out as per the permission granted by the authority.

The three teams constituted by the authority will be headed by the assistant town planners (ATPs) and they will submit a report by March 10. “The complied list of CLU cases (which stands rejected or returned or LOI returned) shall be prepared by respective ATPs as per the areas assigned to them and they shall submit the report on status of construction at these sites latest by 10th March, 2025,” the order issued by RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA, said.

Change of land use (CLU) is a process that allows changing the purpose of land use after taking permission from the relevant authority such as GMDA, DTCP and MCG, depending upon their jurisdiction. A CLU permission allows the use of agricultural land for commercial, residential and industrial use depending upon the conditions that are imposed by the competent authority.

“These teams will check whether on case of rejection of permission any construction is existing on the ground in violation of rules. If the permission is not granted, then action will be initiated by the enforcement wing of the authority,” said Bhath.

Land owners can apply for CLU on the online portal of the authority, and it is vetted by the town planning wing of the GMDA, and finally approval is granted by the CEO, GMDA, based on their report, and everything being in order, said GMDA officials.