GMDA to lay master sewage pipeline in sectors 99 to 115

Gurugram: In an attempt to manage the sewage water in the rapidly developing sectors along the Dwarka Expressway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a tender of ₹41 crore to construct a master sewerage network spanning sectors 99 to 115, officials aware of the matter said. The GMDA will lay the sewage pipeline and also connect it with the internal sewage network of these sectors. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The GMDA will lay the sewage pipeline and also connect it with the internal sewage network of these sectors. To treat the waste water, it will also construct a 100 MLD sewage plant in Sector 107, which will further be connected with the master sewage pipeline.

According to GMDA officials, the authority will lay a 23-kilometre-long master pipeline at an estimated cost of ₹41.62 crore and the work will be completed in about two years. GMDA will also construct two STPs in Sector 107 with a combined capacity of 200 MLD. Officials said that the government has already approved an amount of ₹500 crore for the construction of this STP, which will treat sewage from sector 81 to 115. The estimated discharge from water supply from sectors 81 to 115 will be 384 MLD, they added.

GMDA executive engineer, Pravin Kumar, said that a tender has been floated for ₹41.62 crore to build a master sewage pipeline in sectors 99 to 115 and this will be connected with the internal sewage network of these sectors. “The problem of managing sewage, overflow and disposing the sewage will be resolved through this pipeline network. The authority will also build a sewage treatment plant in Sector 107 which will be connected to the master network,” he said.

Since the master sewage system in this area has not been laid so far, local residents said that in many sectors sewage was disposed in open areas using tractors and they were finding it difficult to dispose treated water from their sewage treatment plants.

Sare Homes (Sector 92) RWA president, Pravin Malik, said that the decision to lay the master sewage network should be executed at the earliest but GMDA must also ensure that the internal sewage network which was laid by HSVP earlier is connected to the main network. “The sewage network should be able to collect waste and recycled water from condominiums, which is now being disposed in open areas. A number of land related bottlenecks must also be resolved,” he said.