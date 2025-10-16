GMDA to reopen service lane on Netaji Subash Marg to ease jams

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to reopen the service lane to reduce traffic congestion on Netaji Subash Marg between Millennium City Centre Metro Station and Subash Chowk, officials said on Wednesday. The GMDA move comes after repeated jams over the past two weeks near metro barricades; the lane reopening is expected to ease peak-hour delays. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The service lane, which was earlier converted into a cycle track, will now be open for vehicular movement, officials said, adding the lanes on both sides of the roads will be opened.

The decision was taken after heavy jams were reported over the past two weeks following the installation of metro construction barricades by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) at several points along the stretch. GMDA officials said that bollards along the service road are being removed, and the stretch will be ready for vehicles by next week.

“It has been decided after discussions with various agencies that the service road which was converted into a cycle track will be opened for traffic. One of the lanes on both sides of this road will have barricades, and it is essential that an extra lane be opened to accommodate vehicles,” said a senior GMDA official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that the bollards and other obstacles on the 5-kilometre stretch on both sides are being cleared. “We will clean the entire stretch and ensure that it can be used by vehicles without obstruction. All agencies are working together to ensure smooth movement of vehicles along the metro alignment,” he said, requesting anonymity.

The GMDA had constructed a 10-kilometre cycle track, five kilometres on each side, in 2020 as a pilot project to promote cycling on the stretch between Millennium City Centre and Subash Chowk. Bollards had been installed to prevent the entry of two-wheelers and other vehicles.

Meanwhile, GMRL CEO Chander Shekhar Khare on Monday directed the metro project contractor to ensure smooth traffic movement along the corridor during construction.