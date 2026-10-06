GMRL floats ₹1,662 crore tender for Phase 2 corridor to Cyber Hub

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) on Monday floated a tender for the construction of the Phase-2 priority corridor from Sector 9 to DLF Cyber Hub. The phase one of the Gurugram Metro project, which has 14 stations, has witnessed around 15% physical construction. (HT Archive)

The project, estimated to cost ₹1,662 crore, includes construction of a 14.2-km metro corridor, 13 stations and double decker flyovers at Bajghera and Old Delhi Road, officials said. They added that the project will be financed by the World Bank.

According tothe tender document, the appointed contractor must implement a traffic management plan to ensure safe vehicular movement during construction. The scope of work includes a detailed survey of the viaduct alignment, detailed geotechnical investigation at foundation locations, and construction of piles, pier caps and U-type girders, the document stated.

It further states that each station’s design depends on its peak hour traffic load. The 13 proposed stations are at Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector-22, Udyog Vihar Phase-4, Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and Cyber City. The platform length is planned to accommodate 6 cars per train.

Metro officials said the contractor must construct an estimated 800-metre double-decker stretch at Bajghera, and a 1.2-km double-decker stretch on Old Delhi Road.

Contractors can submit their bids from November 9 to November 18, officials said, adding that the project must be completed within 30 months of awarding the work.

The Phase-1 of the project, a 15.2-km corridor from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, is currently under construction.

A senior GMRL official said the tender focuses on work quality, delivery and adhering to timelines and cost. “The project will be awarded to a contractor who has a proven track record and the ability to deliver good quality in past projects.”

According to the detailed project report (DPR), the study’s horizon year is 2041, projecting a maximum Peak Hour Peak Direction Trip (PHPDT) of 34,309.

The tender document states that the contractor will have to design and construct all permanent and temporary works required for the double decker structure at Bajghera Chowk and part of Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.

“The double‑deck viaduct as an integrated structure was not originally envisaged but was subsequently adopted as the most rational option for efficient spatial utilisation and improved urban traffic performance at certain sections of GMRP. The construction of a double‑decker structure includes a flyover on the lower tier to accommodate vehicular traffic and a metro viaduct on the upper tier,” GMRL said.

The winning bidder shall also make detailed traffic diversion plans in consultation with Gurugram Traffic Police. The contractor has to provide traffic diversion proposals, traffic marshals, cones, traffic diversion boards etc., as desired by traffic police and as required to ensure proper traffic safety and management, officials said.

The phase one of the Gurugram Metro project, which has 14 stations, has witnessed around 15 per cent physical construction.