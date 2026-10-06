GMRL floats ₹1,662 crore tender for Phase 2 corridor to Cyber Hub
The project, estimated to cost ₹1,662 crore, includes construction of a 14.2-km metro corridor, 13 stations and double decker flyovers at Bajghera and Old Delhi Road, officials said
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) on Monday floated a tender for the construction of the Phase-2 priority corridor from Sector 9 to DLF Cyber Hub.
The project, estimated to cost ₹1,662 crore, includes construction of a 14.2-km metro corridor, 13 stations and double decker flyovers at Bajghera and Old Delhi Road, officials said. They added that the project will be financed by the World Bank.
According tothe tender document, the appointed contractor must implement a traffic management plan to ensure safe vehicular movement during construction. The scope of work includes a detailed survey of the viaduct alignment, detailed geotechnical investigation at foundation locations, and construction of piles, pier caps and U-type girders, the document stated.
It further states that each station’s design depends on its peak hour traffic load. The 13 proposed stations are at Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector-22, Udyog Vihar Phase-4, Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and Cyber City. The platform length is planned to accommodate 6 cars per train.
Metro officials said the contractor must construct an estimated 800-metre double-decker stretch at Bajghera, and a 1.2-km double-decker stretch on Old Delhi Road.
Contractors can submit their bids from November 9 to November 18, officials said, adding that the project must be completed within 30 months of awarding the work.
The Phase-1 of the project, a 15.2-km corridor from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, is currently under construction.
A senior GMRL official said the tender focuses on work quality, delivery and adhering to timelines and cost. “The project will be awarded to a contractor who has a proven track record and the ability to deliver good quality in past projects.”
According to the detailed project report (DPR), the study’s horizon year is 2041, projecting a maximum Peak Hour Peak Direction Trip (PHPDT) of 34,309.
The tender document states that the contractor will have to design and construct all permanent and temporary works required for the double decker structure at Bajghera Chowk and part of Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.
“The double‑deck viaduct as an integrated structure was not originally envisaged but was subsequently adopted as the most rational option for efficient spatial utilisation and improved urban traffic performance at certain sections of GMRP. The construction of a double‑decker structure includes a flyover on the lower tier to accommodate vehicular traffic and a metro viaduct on the upper tier,” GMRL said.
The winning bidder shall also make detailed traffic diversion plans in consultation with Gurugram Traffic Police. The contractor has to provide traffic diversion proposals, traffic marshals, cones, traffic diversion boards etc., as desired by traffic police and as required to ensure proper traffic safety and management, officials said.
The phase one of the Gurugram Metro project, which has 14 stations, has witnessed around 15 per cent physical construction.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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