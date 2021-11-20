Gurugram: 2 held for making fake ID cards

The chief minister’s flying squad on Thursday arrested two men from the road dividing Sector 17 and 18 in Sirhaul for allegedly making fake government documents, including Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, driving licences, and PAN cards.

Police said the squad recovered at least 500 fake Aadhaar cards, fingerprint scanners, and laptops from the suspects.

The suspects, identified as Vikas (27) and his brother Sunil (25) from Nepal, lived in a rented accommodation in Farrukhnagar and had taken a shop on rent.

Deputy superintendent of police (crime) Inderjeet Yadav said they searched their shop in Sirhaul after receiving a tipoff. Both suspects allegedly failed to produce any registration certificate which authorised them to process government identity cards.

Harish Budhiraja, an inspector with the chief minister’s flying squad, said they visited the shop twice in the last two days to verify the tip-off.

“We were informed that the suspects processed government identification cards without taking any address proof from the customers. We deployed two officers near the shop, who kept a close watch on the operations and even approached the suspects as decoy customers. On Thursday, we caught thesuspectsred-handed and recovered details of the people who bought these IDs,” said Budhiraja. Vikas allegedly offered his services for ₹2,000 to ₹3,000.

A case was registered at Sector 18 police station under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forging document), 471 (using forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police said during questioning, the suspects revealed that they rented the space last year and were in the business of recharging prepaid mobile phones. In the last eight months, they allegedly started making fake identity documents and cards.

“We are trying to find out how many people have made these fake identity documents from the shop and for what purposes have they used the identification document,” said Yadav.