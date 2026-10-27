Gurugram: 7-year-old boy injured in two-wheeler collision dies; one held

A seven-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a speeding motorcycle allegedly hit the two-wheeler on which he was travelling with his grandfather, who was trying to avoid potholes on a road in Bilaspur, police said on Monday.

The boy, identified as Aryan, lived with his parents in Bhora Kalan village. His grandfather, Rajbir Singh, 56, sustained bruises and cuts in the collision.

Police said the two were heading to a temple around 9am on October 19 when the accident occurred.

Rajbir Singh told police that he had swerved his two-wheeler to avoid the potholes and lost his balance. He had stopped his vehicle to regain balance when the other motorcycle approaching from the opposite side collided with them.

Investigators said Aryan fell between the two motorcycles in the collision and sustained an internal abdominal injury. Despite the impact, he was initially able to sit by the roadside with his grandfather’s help but soon complained of acute pain and his family rushed him to a private hospital in Pataudi.

Doctors referred him to a higher medical facility as his condition was grave, and the family shifted him to a hospital in Rewari. There his condition deteriorated further, and he was taken to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where he died during treatment around 1.30pm on October 20.

A senior police officer said the road leading to Bhora Kalan had potholes about three to four inches deep near two damaged speed breakers.

“Rajbir was avoiding these potholes when the motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction hit them. He was speeding,” the officer said.

Police said the exact cause of death would be established after receiving the autopsy report from Jaipur.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, said the family was initially unable to lodge a written complaint.

“Aryan’s father Gaurav Singh got an FIR registered against the other biker under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Sunday,” he said.

“Within hours, suspect Dharmesh Kumar, 28, a Bhora Kalan resident, was arrested. However, he was later granted station bail,” he added.